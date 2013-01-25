Design Shuffle Presents Marc-Michaels Interior Design with the East Coast 2013 Top 10 Award

Design Shuffle has chosen Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. as one of the Top 10 East Coast Interior Design Firms for 2013. Becoming the East Coast 2013 Top 10 Award Winner, Marc-Michaels will receive a front page feature on the Design Shuffle website and a “Design Shuffle Top 10 of 2013 Award” banner to display.

Design Shuffle is a destination for design professionals to showcase their work, home enthusiasts to gather inspiration for new projects and other design professionals to network. Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. was competing against nearly 100 nominated design professionals on Design Shuffle ranging from architects to interior designers.

Ten design professionals were chosen from each of the three regions in the United States – East Coast, West Coast and Mid-West. The winners were decided based upon the quality of the designs in their portfolios uploaded to the Design Shuffle website. The Florida interior design firm was noted for their imaginative, luxurious interiors spanning various styles.

The Design Shuffle website has a wide variety of spaces designed by Marc-Michaels on display. Featured on the Design Shuffle blog is a private Delray Beach, Florida residence by this design firm that has been called an “architectural wonder.”

Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. is recognized as a global firm renowned for creating artistic, detailed and high-end interiors. The design firm has won over 400 national and regional design awards. The firm's philosophy of “the difference is in the details” consists of attention to detail not only in design, but also to customer service. Clients can expect the full-service design team to give a home breath-taking detail that will appeal to the owner's needs and desires.

For more spectacular spaces and interior design photos, stop by the Marc-Michaels Interior Design portfolio on http://www.DesignShuffle.com or visit the Marc-Michaels website at http://www.marc-michaels.com.

