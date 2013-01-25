KoolSpan Featured on ABC's The List

Mobile security company provides tips to protect your phone from hackers.

KoolSpan, a leading global provider of encrypted solutions, discussed the best ways to protect mobile devices and avoid a personal phone hacking scandal on the January 15th episode of ABC's The List. As cybersecurity concerns rise for individuals and businesses, the nightly television newsmagazine focused on the company's hardware and software capabilities to protect sensitive information.

Celebrities are often the targets of phone hacking scandals. Most people don't realize how simple it is for someone to access sensitive information on their mobile device. Even if you aren't Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, or Vanessa Hudgens, texts and calls can be easily intercepted, putting private financial, personal, or health data as risk.

“It's easy for someone who has malicious intent to put software on your device or to intercept your phone calls or intercept your SMS text messages,” Glenn Schoonover, senior director of security solutions, told ABC.

To protect mobile devices from intruders, KoolSpan recommends setting up a complex password. Locking a device with a code can hinder someone from accessing your information if the device is lost or stolen. Passwords should be complex enough to prevent a hacker from easily cracking it. Stay away from the most common passwords, such as 123456.

KoolSpan suggests enabling remote wipe on mobile devices and setting up a tracking app to locate your phone in case it is lost or stolen. Wiping information off devices is crucial if you have confidential information that could be compromised if someone else accesses your phone.

The company also warns viewers not to click on unknown links and to avoid downloads from unknown sources.

“A friend will send them an email or they'll click on a link and they don't know what the source is, so it's very easy to infect mobile phones these days,” warned Schoonover.

For more information on how to protect your mobile device from hackers, please visit http://www.koolspan.com.

