Entertainment Industries Council Inc. Celebrates the Importance of Science, Engineering and Technology during High-Tech Month with Special Interviews and Feature Reports

Contributions of technology on society, advancements made possible by science and potential for innovation and future job creation highlighted during January's High-Tech Month, including special feature in Pageantry Magazine

January is High-Tech Month and the Entertainment Industries Council, Inc. (EIC) is building momentum for innovation. EIC's “Ready on the S.E.T. and…Action!” initiative works to revive American interest in science, engineering, and technology and inspire future generations to pursue these career paths. Through resource creation, storyline depiction creation, profiles of emerging professionals and recognition of productions that make science, engineering and technology entertaining and inspirational, EIC is changing attitudes and behavior during High-Tech Month and beyond.

“We want to inspire children, men and women of all walks of life to get involved in these fields. Technology is crucial to health, a strong national defense, economic growth, and nearly every facet of our lives,” said Brian Dyak, President & CEO of EIC. “Young people need to be encouraged to pursue careers in these disciplines which promote positive change. If these students' talents are not cultivated we will lose a group of great minds whose work could have made our nation increasingly competitive in the global economy,” continued Dyak.

EIC implements science and technology programs to provide resource information to the entertainment industry and media.

The “Ready on the S.E.T. and…Action!” initiative is also featured in the current issue of Pageantry magazine, which highlights EIC's seminars at the National American Miss pageant and conference, designed to inspire young women to pursue high-tech education.

In the latest Spotlight On, high school senior Allison Collier is profiled as an emerging woman in technology and future role model. Read her story, here.

The S.E.T. Awards, which are produced by EIC, honor productions that accurately showcase the fields of science, engineering, and technology, demystifying and destereotyping these careers to increase young people's interest in these fields.

“Without accurate, inspiring portrayals like Burn Notice, The Avengers, Iron Man and NCIS, fewer American students would pursue studies in these challenging and exciting disciplines. For example, a movie about the legendary leader of Apple, Steve Jobs, will be released this year, no doubt, bringing greater attention to the role of technology in our world and the thrilling rewards available to those who dedicate themselves to being creative problem solvers,” said Dyak.

About Entertainment Industries Council

EIC is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 by leaders within the entertainment industry to bring their power and influence to bear on communication about health and social issues. The organization is considered to be the chief pioneer of entertainment and journalism outreach and a premiere success story in the field of entertainment education. This mission relies on providing resource information to the creative community and culminates in recognition of the industry through the national television special PRISM Awards Showcase, which addresses accurate portrayals of substance use issues and mental health concerns. The organization also produces the S.E.T Awards, honoring positive and non-stereotypical portrayals of science, engineering and technology.

For a complete list of health and social issued addressed by EIC and local projects, please visit EIC's website. EIC's web site is http://www.eiconline.org. The PRISM Awards web site is http://www.prismawards.com.

