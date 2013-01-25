Timeshares By Owner Rides the Wave of Change Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence

Timeshares By Owner, the premiere timeshare rental and resale marketing company, is celebrating its 15th Anniversary in January 2013.

From modest beginnings, this Mom-and-Pop organization opened its doors in 1998 with Jeffrey Frantz, the CEO; Michael J. Klimek, the COO; and Jana Lee Klimek, the President. Drawing from his experience in the timeshare industry, Michael began the venture with Jana Lee heading up the office management of their new company and Jeffrey taking care of the legalities of the adventure. They built their young Timeshares By Owner family by reaching out to the farthest edges of the state of Florida and hiring those individuals that they felt were strongest in their field.

Initially consisting of only three offices including its corporate hub, Timeshares By Owner has flourished and abated, achieving more than ten satellite offices throughout the country, but never operating with fewer than five. In the beginning the staff of Timeshares By Owner was comprised of three individuals, within a year and a half of launching their business, Jana Lee, Michael, and Jeffrey had more than 190 employees. Even in times of hardship, the owners of the company hold onto their moments of triumph, knowing that success is a journey and not a destination. The commitment level for the consumer has never been stronger.

When asked about the growth and success of Timeshares By Owner, Jana Lee Klimek said, “Riding the wave of change, growth happens as the wave rises above our heads. Opportunity is presented and you either grasp it and hold on with all you've got or you let it pass you by. I like to believe that everyone at Timeshares By Owner, now and in the future, will seize opportunities that they are presented with and grow with the company. Just as Michael, Jeffrey, and I have grown with Timeshares By Owner these past 15 years.”

With 15 years under their belt, numerous accolades received through perseverance, and a nearly countless client base that continues to utilize the Timeshares By Owner Platinum Rental Program throughout each and every year, Timeshares By Owner looks forward to finding new and ingeniuitive ways to further expand the company. Visit http://www.timesharesbyowner.com to see what this unique company can achieve for owners and vacationers alike! “We look forward to serving you!”

ABOUT TIMESHARES BY OWNER®

Timeshare By Owner® has been in business for over 14 years and is dedicated to helping timeshare owner sell or rent their timeshares and to helping vacationers find their perfect vacations! For more information on Advertising Platforms for motivated sellers and renters, contact Timeshares By Owner® at 888.707.TIME(8463), or email us at info (at) timesharesbyowner (dot) com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361827.htm