iGear Announces The Valentine's Day Sale With Two Custom iPad Cases

Leading iPad case maker iGearUnlimited just announced the Valentine's Day Sale with case styles designed for Apple's iPad and iPad Mini. Combining excellent protection with full artwork customization, it makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

Some people are better at gift giving than others. Their secret? They know that the perfect gift is something the person needs or would love - in other words, a gift with meaning that proves that they know their recipient only too well. Thankfully for iPad users, there is a “perfect” gift that's both useful and unforgettable. Introducing the new Custom Case for iPad and iPad Mini, by iGearUnlimited.com

Through a recent survey, iGearUnlimited.com asked customers for the features they look for in a “perfect” iPad case, and here are the top 6 answers:



Protect the iPad from all angles — front, back, sides, and corners

Auto wake/sleep using Apple's smart cover design

Lightweight, thin profile, durable protection without adding bulk

Full access to all ports, buttons, and controls

Multiple viewing angles: completely flat on the table, slightly tilted for typing, and at least three vertical angles for movie watching

Customizable design – let users put their favorite images on the case for a completely customized experience

While some cases on the market offer some of these features, finding a customized iPad case generally means giving up front protection, since almost all customizable cases only are available as a one-piece clip-on style for the back of the iPad. Although a magnet-attached smart cover can be added, many users are thinking twice about this combination because of the horror stories of users grabbing onto the cover while the iPad itself does a free fall.

The new Custom iPad Case from iGearUnlimited.com delivers on all points. The case is engineered to great precision and the iPad fits snugly. The lightweight hard shell case is made with polycarbonate, one of most durable materials around, protecting the iPad from daily use and abuse. The iPad is completely enclosed from all sides, with precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. The Custom iPad Case comes with two sets of magnets – one set to activate the iPad's auto wake/sleep feature, and another to keep the case closed when not in use. Using three strategically positioned hinges, the iPad can be positioned at five different viewing angles, from completely flat to vertically tilted for use in any situation.

Most importantly, the customization feature on iGear's iPad case allows gift givers to personalize the iPad with any uploaded artwork, such as couple and kids photos, sports team logos, images of pets, etc. Customers can upload photo artwork to the ordering website, scale and crop the image, add text, and approve the design immediately online. The online design tool offers built-in Facebook integration and makes the process super-easy, even for novice users. The HTML5-based customization engine means it can be used on virtually all desktop and mobile devices, including the iPad, the very device for which the case is being designed. The cases come in white for full color printing, or in black for laser engraving, and are available for both iPads 2/3/4 and iPad Mini.

“Quite possibly, this is the world's most perfect iPad case,” says Jimmy Sun, president of iGearUnlimited.com. “The case delivers all the features our customers are looking for in an iPad case – good protection, light and slim profile, full-customization – it's far superior to any other iPad case on the market.”

The iPad Custom Case and iPad Mini Custom Case are available from iGearUnlimited.com. Single units retail for $89.99 (iPad 2/3/4) and $79.99 (iPad Mini) each with free shipping, discounts are available for multiple units. Use coupon code “2013prval10” and get 10% off during the company's Valentine's Day Sale.

About iGearUnlimited.com

iGearUnlimited.com is an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10343087.htm