One Mall Group Goes Local, Leaves Big Bank for Credit Union

Arizona-based e-commerce collective One Mall Group announces their departure from large corporate bank in favor of local credit union.

In an effort to achieve a higher level of service for both their business and customers, Moe Kittaneh, CFO and President of One Mall Group, announces switch from national banking conglomerate to local Desert Schools Credit Union.

At a time when big banks rank low in public opinion and favorability, it may come as no surprise that credit unions saw record increases in membership over the last couple years. In reporting their decision to migrate, One Mall Group cited this trend as well as increasing dissatisfaction with the practices and operations of big corporate banks, such as growing fees and lack of customer care.

Of the decision, Kittaneh says, “Recently, our experience with big banks was becoming a daily struggle, being bounced around from department to department with frequent constructed issues. It became evident that they did not value our business or the art of customer service in general. I began looking into to other options both local and national; what drew me to credit unions, and Desert Schools in particular, was the one-on-one service, competitive accounts, and the distinct feeling that my business would be valued.”

The company decided to announce the change publicly to inspire other small and mid-size businesses to consider local options when weighing banking institutions. They hold that the partnership will provide them better treatment and more personal service. In addition, the company forecasts improved efficiency in both employee and frontend business operations.

Kittaneh went on to state, “I really liked the idea of using a local institution and being able to meet in person with those handling our accounts. Not only does it help the local economy, it provides us, and thus our customers, a greater level of responsiveness and care. The Desert Schools' merchant account specialist I worked with, Nancy B., was very professional and helpful throughout the entire process, and we look forward to a successful business partnership with the credit union.”

One Mall Group, based in Tempe, Arizona, is one of the quickest-growing internet retailers in the state. Stores under One Mall Group include Amerisleep.com, which retails plant-based memory foam mattresses; Astrabeds.com, specializing in latex mattresses and adjustable beds; and several other retail websites.

About Desert Schools Federal Credit Union

Desert Schools Federal Credit Union, started in 1939 by Maricopa County educators, remains one of the most innovative credit unions in the country. Desert Schools is Arizona's largest credit union, and a top 30 credit union nationally, with over $3 billion in assets, 370,000 members and more than 50 locations.

About One Mall Group

One Mall Group is one of the fastest growing online retailers in Arizona, with properties in business since 2006. The group's websites cover a range of retail categories, focusing on mattresses and adjustable beds, as well as furniture, décor, bathroom fixtures, and more. Backed with a vision of revolutionizing the online shopping experience, OMG continues to grow and bring exciting, innovative products to the marketplace.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebone-mall-group-leaves/big-bank-for-credit-union/prweb10340239.htm