Lunarpages Internet Solutions Partners with onthenetOffice to Offer the World's Most Powerful and Secure Cloud Hosted Desktop Solution

Lunarpages Internet Solutions announces a strategic partnership with onthenetOffice, a world leader in the cloud hosted application industry, to offer its clients the most powerful and secure virtual desktop solution.

Lunarpages Internet Solutions, an award-winning global web hosting provider, announced the recent partnership with a leading provider in the cloud hosted application industry, onthenetOffice. This valuable partnership now allows Lunarpages to add one of the most revolutionary virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI) to its already impressive suite of business tools. The onthenetOffice application delivers users secure worldwide-access to their private hosted network extremely fast and effortlessly from any pc, tablet or mobile device. It is also compatible with all operating systems and aims to cut IT costs with its all-inclusive support and fixed monthly fees.

Lunarpages Hosted Desktops, powered by ontheneteOffice, feature SMX Speed Technology, an innovative blend of technologies and practices that allows onthenetOffice to offer the quickest virtualized desktops around. As a result of the SMX Speed Technology some applications can be launched in less than one second. Covering various areas, ranging from desktops, infrastructure, servers, and more, their expert technicians can resolve any issues and answer any questions or concerns around the clock with 24/7/365 support. Moreover, the patented 4-D Security offered by Lunarpages' Hosted Desktops uses a powerful blend of technologies, best practices, and services designed by onthenetOffice. Some of these features include physical and environmental security, logical and system security, operational security, and backup and disaster recovery.

“This partnership will allow us to present our customers with an emerging technology that will simplify their IT infrastructure and at the same time decrease their operational costs,” said Louie Digiorno, Director of Sales for Lunarpages. “We are always striving to stay innovative by forming strategic partnerships with the best in the industry and the onthenetOffice team has proven to be the VDI experts.” Lunarpages Hosted Desktops relieve stressful and tedious IT tasks, allowing customers to focus on serving their clients. Together, Lunarpages and onthenetOffice will handle all IT needs, including system maintenance, security updates, and software upgrades. "This partnership with Lunarpages is a great step forward for both companies," onthenetOffice CEO Alexander Saca said. "We are certain that this strategic partnership will deliver innovative solutions to a critical mass of businesses. I am proud to be involved in this venture with Lunarpages, a respected industry leader with whom we share common values and goals."

About Lunarpages Internet Solutions

Lunarpages is a leading provider of managed hosting services with over 150,000 customers, providing secure, reliable and compliant IT infrastructure and management for some of the world's most demanding enterprises. Founded in 1998, Lunarpages is a growing, profitable business run by a seasoned management team with experience in delivering hosting solutions including colocation, managed services and cloud hosting services. Lunarpages' suite of services is designed for organizations seeking scalable, secure, and robust enterprise-grade hosting solutions that can be quickly provisioned or tailored to meet unique requirements. Backed by its commitment to deliver a “customer first” solution, Lunarpages continues to innovate and lead the industry with products and services that improve business practices and produce greater profits for our customers.

Contact Lunarpages at 1.877.586.2772, or visit http://www.lunarpages.com for more information.

About onthenetOffice

onthenetOffice has been providing customized IT infrastructure solutions for more than 14 years. onthenetOffice is an established market leader in the area of outsourced IT infrastructure and application services and strives to create the ideal office environment twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. As a leading outsourced IT solutions provider, onthenetOffice offers a variety of different hosted IT solutions using the latest in data center virtualization technologies to provide company's employees and customers with the best business experience available.

