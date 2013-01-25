Book Of Mormon Tickets: SuperbTicketsOnline.com Announces Same Day Delivery Of Tickets To Performances At Bank Of America Theatre in Chicago

SuperbTicketsOnline.com can provide last minute buyers in Chicago with same day delivery of Book of Mormon tickets for performances taking place at Bank of America Theatre. The production is currently touring across the United States and will stay in Chicago until September 8.

For theatergoers who may have forgotten to order tickets for a performance that is quickly approaching, it is not too late. SuperbTicketsOnline.com can provide such quick delivery that tickets can be received on the same day that they are ordered. This is great news for last minute buyers, especially if they want to catch a particular showing of the funniest musical to hit the stage in quite some time. Chicago's Bank of America Theatre will be showing the nine Tony Award winner until September 8, and tickets have been selling steadily for every performance.

Bank of America Theatre opened in 1906 and went through a restoration in 1945 when it was taken over by a different establishment. Another restoration took place in the years 2005-2006 where elevators were installed inside the facility. The structure can hold up to 1,800 theatergoers, and these seats have been filling up on a regular basis for the amusing musical that is now showing until September of this year.

Book of Mormon tickets can be obtained for performances taking place in a number of theaters across the United States. The musical can be seen in Boston, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Rochester, Detroit, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. The touring versions of the show have been doing very well in attracting large audiences, and theater buffs in different regions of the U.S. can now experience the levity of the production. It is no longer necessary to travel to New York to catch a performance.

Chicagoans have been enjoying the show and will continue to do so throughout the duration of its run at Bank of America Theatre. The show took approximately seven years for Trey Parker and Matt Stone to develop. These gentlemen were also responsible for creating South Park, a very popular animated show for mature audiences. It should be noted that the musical is also for mature individuals.

Theater buffs who have not yet had the opportunity to see the show should obtain tickets at their earliest convenience. The musical has been entertaining and amusing audiences since it first debuted.

