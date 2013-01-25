Hireology Releases New Video Blog for Hiring Managers

Hireology's Director of Business Development explains what components go into a good job description

Today, Hireology released a video blog highlighting the key concepts every job description should have. This video blog is part of a series Hireology releases every Friday called "Fridays in the Lab."

Kevin Baumgart, Hireology's Director of Business Development, outlines the details each job description needs to highlight in order to attract quality candidates to the position. Baumgart notes that the information discussed in the video blog comes directly from experience developing job descriptions for Hireology customers.

"Sharing some fun benefits your company offers makes your company standout and encourages candidates to apply," explained Baumgart.

The Fridays in the Lab, Weekly Blog series features different Hireologists each week discussing topics relevant to any company with hiring needs, regardless of industry.

About Hireology

Hireology's award-winning Selection Management System helps companies organize their hiring process and leverage data to make better hiring decisions. Franchise systems, banks and financial institutions, healthcare systems, dealer networks, and other multi-site operators use Hireology's web-based Selection Manager™ to deliver consistent and repeatable hiring decisions in the field - leading to better hiring decisions, lower turnover, and increased profitability per location. For more information, please visit http://www.Hireology.com.

