Gilles Rais Joins the Exclusive Haute Living Real Estate Network

Gilles Rais, a prominent real estate agent in the Fort Lauderdale market, has joined the prestigious Haute Living Real Estate Network. This exclusive circle of leading real estate agents is invited to bring opulent estates and luxury properties to Haute Living readers. Recognized for her market knowledge and her negotiating skills, Rais assures that each buyer and sellers' transactions are thorough and rewarding. Haute Living Magazine will feature Rais as an exclusive Haute Living real estate professional.

About Haute Living Real Estate Network:

Haute Living Real Estate Network specializes in selecting top real estate professionals, creating the most prominent directory for exclusive listings. The network website is an online destination for all things real estate-related and features daily blog posts providing up-to-date news on affluent markets and real estate developments. Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteliving.com/hlrn.

About Gilles Rais:

Gilles' unsurpassed service has built lasting relationships with an impressive array of loyal clients including investors, executives, celebrities and professional athletes. The Gilles Rais Fine Homes Team speaks 6 languages with international clientele and offers specialists in investment properties, waterfront estates and oceanfront condos in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.

Due to Gilles' client-centric philosophy, over delivering the entire spectrum of client needs, Gilles quickly achieved Coldwell Banker's International Presidential Elite status, ranking him among the top ½% of real estate sales professionals in the world.

Whether you are new to the market, thinking of moving up, or you're an experienced investor, Gilles Rais has the expertise, proven track record, and resources to help you buy or sell your next home quickly and efficiently, especially in this challenging market.

Gilles' approach to developing customized marketing strategies for each and every listing he represents enables him to achieve resounding success in a challenging market. With his international business background, Gilles has developed a reputation worldwide for procuring buyers and sellers across the globe, specifically in countries that are prevalent in the Ft. Lauderdale and South Florida market, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Russia, South American and Caribbean countries.

Most importantly, Gilles and his team always go above and beyond to make sure clients' real estate transactions go smoothly prior, during, and well after each sale are complete. Gilles offers consulting services as homes are prepped for listing, mortgage and finance consultation, assistance with insurance and real estate tax related questions, and a handyman and general contractor team to take care of any adjustments you need to make to your home or your new property.

