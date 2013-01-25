Trend Design + Build Joins the Exclusive Haute Design Network

Trend Design + Build Has Joined the Prestigious Haute Design Network for the Broward, FL Market

The expanding Haute Design Network is pleased to welcome Trend Design + Build as the exclusive representative for Haute Living Magazine within the Broward, FL Market. Trend's strength lies in their unwavering team of professionals who create, execute and immerse themselves in every design detail. Their ability to follow through with each element, from its inception on the page to its fullest potential in the field, is what creates Trend's indelible mark on the South Florida design landscape.

About Haute Design Network

Haute Design Network selects interior designers that have displayed a high level of expertise and accomplishment in their field. This exclusive circle of leading interior designers is invited to bring their past, current, and future work to Haute Living readers. Trend Design is featured on Haute Design Network's comprehensive website as exclusive interior design professionals, along with daily blog posts, articles, and up-to-date reports related to design, real estate, and luxury. All this and more may be accessed by visiting http://www.hautedesignnetwork.com.

About Trend Design + Build:

Trend Design + Build is a debt-free comprehensive design/construction firm specializing in luxurious interiors, custom architectural details and the most innovative construction concepts. Trend's strength lies in their unwavering team of professionals who create, execute and immerse themselves in every design detail. Their ability to follow through with each element, from its inception on the page to its fullest potential in the field, is what creates Trend's indelible mark on the South Florida design landscape.

Trend Design + Build is one of the only true design/build companies in the industry. Their brand new 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, facility houses:



A fully licensed general contracting company.

A complete in-house mill work and custom cabinetry fabrication division where clients can select from a variety of distinctive elements, fine finishes and furniture design.

A full interactive audio/video department.

An extensive catalog and sample library.

In the world of exceptional design it is imperative that the artist's true intentions are properly conveyed to the craftsmen responsible for bringing their conceptual design to reality. At Trend the artist and the craftsman work side-by-side to ensure the highest quality control and proper execution of the intended design. This allows Trend to challenge the industry standard of using inferior sub-contractors and outsourced labor. This is what makes Trend Design + Build so unique.

