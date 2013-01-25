Atlanta Business Radio Spotlights Sanjay Parekh with Startup Riot

BusinessRadioX®'s Atlanta Business Radio talks with Sanjay Parekh about the upcoming Atlanta Startup Riot event.

On January 24, 2013, co-hosts Lee Kantor and Stone Payton of BusinessRadioX®'s Atlanta Business Radio welcomed to the studio Sanjay Parekh to discuss the upcoming Startup Riot 2013 in Atlanta.

Sanjay Parekh is the Founder of Startup Riot, an all-day event which highlights 30 startups through three minute, four slide presentations given by the startups. The startups subsequently answer questions from a judging panel for three minutes. Startup Riot is open to all investors (institutional, corporate, and angels), entrepreneurs, and companies looking for partnerships and/or M&A opportunities. Also welcome are individuals representing governmental, academic, and non-profit organizations that support entrepreneurs.

Parekh founded Startup Riot several years ago to address the growing number of startups and entrepreneurs in the Atlanta area. According to Parekh, "I think the South and Atlanta specifically is a great place to be for a startup."

Last year, Startup Riot expanded to the West Coast with events in California and Oregon. Parekh says that they are now exploring hosting events in Europe. Parekh went on to say, "The mission of Startup Riot is to help entrepreneurs wherever they are in whatever stage of the game they are at."

This year's event will be February 20th at The Tabernacle in Atlanta and features keynote speakers T.A. McCann and Adam Rich. T.A. McCann was the founder and CEO of Seattle-based Gist, Inc. and is now a Vice President at Research In Motion, which acquired Gist in February 2011. Adam Rich is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Thrillist.com, overseeing all editorial content for the leading men's multi-platform digital lifestyle publication.

To learn more about Startup Riot and their upcoming event, listen to a rebroadcast of this episode at Atlanta Business Radio.

