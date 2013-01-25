NaphCare's TechCare™ Receives ONC HIT Certification

NaphCare announced today that TechCare™ v.4.0, is compliant with the ONC 2011 Edition criteria and was certified as an EHR Module on January 22, 2013 by the Certification Commission for Health Information Technology (CCHIT®), an ONC-ACB, in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The ONC 2011 Edition criteria support the Stage 1 meaningful use measures required to qualify eligible providers and hospitals for funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).

“We are very pleased to achieve this certification for the TechCare™ EHR system. TechCare™ is an efficient correctional-specific EHR, and technology that helps clinicians improve inmate patient care, manage the workflow more efficiently and manage costs,” said James S. McLane, CEO of NaphCare. “We believe this certification validates the ability of our TechCare™ EHR system to support these very capabilities. All clinicians using or considering TechCare™ can be confident that the system can support their patient care and practice management needs.”

The ONC HIT Certification Program certifies that Complete EHRs meet all of the 2011 Edition criteria and EHR Modules meet one or more – but not all – of the criteria approved by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) for either eligible provider or hospital technology. Companies offering ONC HIT certified EHR modules may return to test additional ONC 2011 Edition criteria and certify their products as Complete EHRs later. Companies certifying products early in the ONC HIT certification process must quickly adapt their products to meet the evolving nature of the NIST test procedures, particularly for electronic prescribing. ONC HIT certification updates will be available at http://www.cchit.org as they occur.

“CCHIT congratulates companies successfully achieving EHR technology certification,” said Alisa Ray, executive director, CCHIT. “These companies are now able to make their products available to providers wishing to adopt health IT to demonstrate meaningful use and earn Stage 1 incentives.”

TechCare™' v.4.0's certification number is CC-1112-100065-1. ONC HIT certification conferred by CCHIT does not represent an endorsement of the certified EHR technology by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

TechCare™ meets the following certification criteria:



Drug-drug, drug-allergy interaction checks

Drug- formulary check

Maintain up-to-date problem list

Maintain active medication list

Maintain active medication allergy list

Record and chart vital signs

Smoking status

Incorporate laboratory test results

Generate patient lists

Medication reconciliation

Submission to immunization registries

Public health surveillance

Patient-specific education resources

Automated measure calculation

Access control

Emergency access

Automatic log-off

Audit log

Integrity

Authentication

General encryption

Encryption when exchanging electronic health information

Computerized provider order entry

Electronic prescribing

Record demographics

Patient reminders

Clinical decision support

Electronic copy of health information

Timely access

Clinical summaries

Exchange clinical information and patient summary record

Calculate and submit clinical quality measures

TechCare™ was also certified against the following quality measures:

NQF 0004, NQF 0013, NQF 0024, NQF 0028, NQF 0038, NQF 0041, NQF 0043, NQF 0421, and NQF0575

About NaphCare

Since 1989, NaphCare has been managing a full range of healthcare programs for correctional facilities throughout the country, providing quality, proactive care through creative solutions and innovative technology. For more information about TechCare™, visit http://www.naphcare.com/TechCare.html

About CCHIT

The Certification Commission for Health Information Technology (CCHIT®) is an independent, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the public mission of accelerating the adoption of robust, interoperable health information technology. The Commission has been certifying electronic health record technology since 2006 and is authorized by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a certification body (ONC-ACB). CCHIT is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as a certification body for the ONC HIT HHS's Permanent Certification Program, formerly known as the permanent program, for electronic health record (EHR) technology and accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as an Accredited Testing Laboratory (ATL) to test EHRS. More information on CCHIT and its programs is available at http://cchit.org.

About the ONC HIT Certification Program

The ONC HIT Certification Program, provided by the Certification Commission for Health Information Technology (CCHIT®)” as an Office of the National Coordinator – Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB), evaluates EHR technology that has been tested against criteria and standards adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). This certification qualifies EHRs as capable of supporting achievement of meaningful use for the Medicare and Medicaid EHR incentive programs authorized by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). ONC HIT certification conferred by the Certification Commission does not represent an endorsement of the certified EHR technology by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

