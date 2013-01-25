Free Shipping on Poster Printing Purchases Over $149 at DPSBanners.com

Poster printing available on DPSBanners.com now includes incentives when purchasing a minimum amount. For a limited time, Digital Pre-Press Services, Inc. is offering free shipping with a purchase over $149.

For a limited time on the Digital Pre-Press Services, Inc. site, DPSBanners.com, customers can receive free shipping with poster printing orders over $149. This offer is valid through the month of February.

Poster printing for this offer consists of all three poster printing categories on the site: custom poster printing, custom poster printing with laminate and predesigned poster printing. Each of these orders, separately or combined, allows a customer to receive free shipping if they meet the minimum order price of over $149.

If poster printing is not a service that is needed, the company has also extended their free shipping offer, with the same order specifications, for predesigned and custom banners. This extension is also good until the end of January.

All posters and banners ordered from the site are all created from high quality materials, including inks. DPS inks are fade resistant and designed to last the life of the banner. Cutting edge printing technology allows the company to offer a superior, high resolution quality at a very competitive price point.

DPS customers who are in need of both can combine either the poster printing offer or the banner printing offer. This flexibility in pricing and savings structure allows both small and large businesses to easily and affordably benefit from the advertising signs produced by Digital Pre-Press Services, Inc.

For more information regarding DPS products and services, including poster printing and banner printing, please visit the company site located at http://www.dpsbanners.com. Be sure to visit the company Facebook page and Twitter page for up to date sales, promotions and products offered by DPS.

About Digital Pre-Press Services, Inc.:

Founded in 1996, Digital Pre-Press Services, Inc. is visible online at DPSBanners.com and on location in Glendale, California. The company provides simple, affordable and professionally designed banners that can be personalized and customized exclusively online. Through the site, DPS has a wide array of products including banner stands, window clings, car magnets, retractable banner stands, sidewalk signs, pre-designed banners and more.

