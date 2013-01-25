Complimentary Evaluations Now Available from Top Provider of Hearing Aids in Philadelphia, Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC

Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC is now providing complimentary evaluations for patients.

The top audiologist for hearing aids in Philadelphia made available free hearing evaluations for new and returning patients. The staff at Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC decided to open these evaluations after the holidays to help people take care of their hearing needs without spending extra money. After the complimentary evaluation, the doctors will discuss the results with the patient and help them decide what options they might want to consider. Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC is dedicated to providing its clients with the best audiology advancements and hearing aid information.

The evaluations are available on a limited basis, so new patients should call to make an appointment at least a week in advance due to their busy schedule. These are no-obligation appointments.

Dr. Kathy Landau Goodman, Founder and President of Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC, received her Doctorate degree in Audiology from Central Michigan University. She received her Masters degree in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology from Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital and is certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Dr. Kathy Landau Goodman is a Fellow of the Academy of Doctors of Audiology and the American Academy of Audiology and is licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

About Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC:

At Main Line Audiology Consultants, P.C., the team of professionals is dedicated to giving their clients the most advanced hearing care possible. Founder and President Dr. Kathy Landau Goodman, Au.D leads this team. Dr. Goodman has brought together a team of highly qualified and experienced audiologists, including Dr. Edwin J. Winner, Au.D., Dr. Brian T. Harrington, Au.D. and Dr. Megan Gerhart, Au.D. The Audiologists are licensed, and have the experience and skills to meet all their client's hearing care needs and provide hearing aids in Philadelphia, PA.

Contact:

Dr. Kathy Goodman

http://www.mainlineaudiology.com/

Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC

2 Franklin Town Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(610) 616-4982

Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC

10000 Shannondell Dr.

Audubon, PA 19403

(610) 616-4513

Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC

916 Montgomery Avenue

Penn Valley, PA 19072

(610) 616-3183

Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC

505 York Road

Jenkintown, PA 19046

(610) 616- 4622

Main Line Audiology Consultants, PC

175 East Chester Pike

Ridley Park, PA 19078

(610) 616- 4134

