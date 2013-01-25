The Pro Player Health Alliance and the American Sleep and Breathing Academy are Spreading Awareness with Former NFL Greats on Memorial Day Weekend

Pro Player Health Alliance continues to spread awareness of the deadly disorder, sleep apnea

The Pro Player Health Alliance (PPHA) is continuing their momentum with former NFL Legends across the nation spreading awareness on the deadly disorder, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Now, the American Sleep and Breathing Academy has joined forces with the PPHA to help drive awareness for these events as well.

“We sure are happy to help the PPHA drive awareness nationally on their Tackle Sleep Apnea campaign. Anything we can do to help save lives; we are on board,” said Executive Director of the academy, David Gergen.

The American Sleep and Breathing Academy will be hosting its first seminar over Memorial Day Weekend in Scottsdale, AZ at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort from 8:00am to 5:00pm on Friday and 8:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday. The seminar will be focused on the sleep apnea and how dentists should incorporate treatment of sleep apnea in their practices.

This is just another awareness event that is working to spread awareness and teach about treatment options that the PPHA has been a part of. At this seminar, the American Sleep and Breathing Academy will be honoring Diplomate status as well. If attendees attend and pass, they will have Diplomacy status.

The next inclusive event on the PPHA tour will be held in the Bay Area on February 7, 2013 and will be hosted by the famous Dr. Victor D. Woodlief of San Jose, CA. Woodlief will be taking stage with Mike Haynes and Lincoln Kennedy, amongst many other retired NFL Superstars. One of the biggest supporters of the national “Tackle Sleep Apnea” campaign, Derek Kennard and the other players have been loyal and outspoken advocates of spreading awareness of the deadly disorder across the country. Joined with Gergen, owner of Gergen's Orthodontic Lab and co-founder of PPHA, they have been on a mission to “Tackle Sleep Apnea” nationally.

“I am dedicated in my field to combine experience with current research to bring patient's treatment to the next level. For years I have worked with high school and collegiate athletes to improve their athletic performance in various ways. Having the opportunity to work at the next level with the NFL is the pinnacle,” said Woodlief.

The most recent and successful event thus far was held on January 10, 2013 at 7:00pm at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort. It was a huge success drawing in almost 450 people. These events are becoming quite the buzz in the sleep apnea community. These free public events are being held to raise awareness of sleep apnea and snoring, by discussing the dangers associated with the deadly disorder.

This event and the events that will follow are co-sponsored by Gergen's Orthodontic Lab who will provide free oral appliances to qualified attendees. The goal of the event and national campaign is to generate as much awareness about sleep apnea and encourage attendees to get tested and diagnosed. The lab, owned by Gergen, is only 1 of 2 labs in the country that is approved to fabricate oral appliances

“I believe by spreading awareness we can save lives,” says Gergen “We have gone above and beyond for this event and have been able to reach out and get organizations such as the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the Greater Phoenix Swing Dance Club to be a part of it,” says Gergen.

The next PPHA event will be held in San Jose, CA on February 7, 2013 and hosted by Victor D. Woodlief, DMD.

Bay Area Event Specifics:

Date: February 7, 2013.

Time: 7:00pm (open to public and press)

Location: Club Auto Sport, 521 Charcot Ave, San Jose, CA 95131

Special Attendees: Cedrick Hardman, Mike Haynes, Lincoln Kennedy, Derek Kennard, and Guy McIntyre.

For more information about PPHA or the “Tackle Sleep Apnea” campaign, visit http://proplayerhealthalliance.com.

To register for the next PPHA event on February 7, 2013, visit

http://www.eventbrite.com/event/4661298068?ref=ecount

About Dr. Victor D. Woodlief

Dr. Victor D. Woodlief, a native Californian, returned to the Bay Area after graduating from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. In private practice for 21 years, his clinical focus has been TMJ disorders, Pain Management of head, neck and facial structures (craniofacial disorders), Orthodontics (pediatric and adult), Snoring and Sleep Apnea. Since completing his formal education, more than 1800 hours of continuing education have been completed toward TMD therapy, pain management, and orthodontics and sleep disorders.

For more on Dr. Woodlief's practice, visit: http://www.doctmj.com/

About Pro Player Health Alliance

The Pro Players Health Alliance (PPHA) is an organization dedicated to helping former NFL players, through providing testing and treatment options for those who suffer from sleep apnea. In addition, the PPHA is dedicated to integrating education and raising sleep apnea awareness, in a fun and memorable way. In addition to the campaign, the PPHA is dedicated to testing and getting people treated who suffer from sleep apnea. The PPHA was created by David Gergen, President of Gergen's Orthodontic Lab, Rani Ben-David, President of Sleep Group Solutions, and Former NFL legends.

About American Sleep and Breathing Academy

The American Sleep and Breathing Academy is an established educational institution for sleep disorders. They have been designed by professionals to serve the community at large and educate technicians and other medical providers in the field of sleep disorders. The American Sleep and Breathing Academy believes that knowledge is essential to your longevity in the field, as well as the overall well being of your patients. They exist to improve sleep disorder patient care through education. We are committed to bringing students convenient and quality classes, at a reasonable and affordable price.

For more information on the ASBA, visit: http://www.americansleepandbreathingacademy.com/

About David Gergen

David Gergen, CDT and President of Pro Player Health Alliance, has been a nationally respected dental lab technician for over 25 years. He received the award for "The Finest Orthodontic Technician in the Country" given by Columbus Dental in 1986. He also has been appointed chair of the dental wing of the American Sleep and Breathing Academy a national interdisciplinary academy dedicated to sleep training and education with over 60,000 members. David rolled out of bed on September 12, 1981 and had his career “ah ha” moment. He knew he was going to be an orthodontic technician and he knew he was going to help people all over the country to help treat their sleep disorders in partnership with their dentists. He has worked for some of the pioneers in the orthodontic and sleep dentistry fields. He was the personal technician for the likes of Dr. Robert Ricketts, Dr. Ronald Roth, Dr. A. Paul Serrano, Dr. Clark Jones, Dr. Harold Gelb, Dr. Joseph R. Cohen, Dr. Rodney Willey, Dr. Allan Bernstein, and Dr. Thien Pham. One of his proudest achievements is receiving The National Leadership award for Arizona Small Businessman of the Year in 2004.

For more about David Gergen, visit: http://www.gergensortho.com

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362481.htm