Greenberg Traurig's Robert Bostrom Speaking on U.S. Housing Finance Reform at ASF 2013

Robert Bostrom, a shareholder in the New York City office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak on the U.S. Housing Finance Reform panel on Monday, January 28 at the American Securitization Forum's ASF 2013 conference in Las Vegas. Bostrom will join top housing professionals and regulators to have a panel discussion on the current state of housing finance reform and the outlook for 2013. The annual conference attracts professionals involved in the securitization market, and with more than 4,500 registered participants, ASF 2013 is expected to be the largest capital markets conference in the world.

Bostrom served as Freddie Mac's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from 2006 to July 2011, where he played a pivotal role during the financial crisis and recovery, directing Freddie Mac's legal strategy through the conservatorship, investigations, enforcement actions and litigation. He oversaw the response to the congressional committee, Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal regulators' inquiries and investigations into Freddie Mac, as well as securities class and derivative actions.

Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor at ASF 2013 and will have several members of its Structured Finance & Derivatives practice in attendance. Attorneys in the Structured Finance & Derivatives practice represent issuers, underwriters, hedge funds, investors, servicers and trustees in connection with the securitization of a broad range of financial assets, the structuring of complex derivative products and the workout of distressed securitization transactions. Greenberg Traurig focuses on identifying new directions and trends in the structured finance markets and helping clients identify new markets and opportunities to achieve their business objectives.

