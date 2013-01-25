RealPage® Executive Announcement: Suzanne Kosub

RealPage, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Suzanne Kosub to the role of Chief Information Officer, based in Carrollton, Texas.

RealPage, Inc. RP, a leading provider of on-demand software (Software-as-a-Service) and software-enabled services to the rental housing industry, today announced the addition of Suzanne Kosub to the leadership team in the role of chief information officer and president of cloud services, reporting to Jason Lindwall, chief operations officer.

“Innovative information technology is the cornerstone of our continued industry leadership and growth here at RealPage, and so we are pleased to bring in a recognized leader in the field,” said Jason Lindwall, RealPage senior vice president and chief operation officer. "With over 20 years of technology and IT expertise, Suzanne has the experience and drive to continue the strategic IT vision, direction and leadership for our organization."

As CIO, Kosub will provide leadership and management of global IT operations and RealPage's cloud business, aligning IT goals with RealPage's client business strategies. Working closely with the executive team, as well as individual business leaders, Kosub will provide vision and direction on all aspects of RealPage's technology platforms and capabilities, including internal support and client-facing technology service offerings.

“I'm excited to be joining a premier organization that has a well-earned reputation for helping clients grow in a dynamic and challenging environment,” said Kosub. “I'm looking forward to the opportunity to advance the development of our world-class technology platform that enhances our client service delivery and provides our clients the ability to transform their own businesses.”

Mrs. Kosub joins RealPage from Concentra, a subsidiary of Humana Health Care Systems, where she served as senior vice president and chief information officer, and where she was recognized as a “Top Innovator” by Information Week in 2010. In this role, Kosub was also recognized by Cisco and VMWare in 2012 for her approach to ROI analysis, planning and execution of Concentra's data center virtualization. Prior to her role at Concentra, Kosub served as assistant vice president of information technology at American Financial Group, a property and casualty insurance company. She has also served as the co-chair for the Dallas CIO Executive Summit since 2009.

