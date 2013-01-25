And Everybody's Happy - Your Company, Team, Customers, and Telax!

Telax Hosted Call Center launches a new brand and website that captures their true essence.

Telax Hosted Call Center, a leading cloud contact center software solution, is pleased to announce a newly designed brand and website, driven by a client survey executed to gather insight into what makes Telax unique.

The new website is easy to navigate, pleasing to the eye, and packed full of detailed information, new videos, new whitepapers, and more. Visitors can easily find what they need while getting to know and understand the Telax Culture.

“We believe our culture greatly differentiates us. We've always put our client's success first, and this has always helped drive client successes and product development.” Says Mario Perez, CEO Telax Hosted Call Center. “It's a true snowball effect. If you provide a reliable, easy-to-use technology with a phenomenal support team, agents are happy. If agents are happy they excel at their job to make customers happy. In the end, executive see the results and are able to measures successes effectively. And Everybody's Happy.”

The new brand is positive, transparent, and motivating. Telax's goal is simple, to help companies create happy customers, agents, and executives.

Telax Hosted Call Center, provides the capabilities to create a world-class customer care and service desk operation. By leveraging cloud computing, Telax delivers an advanced contact center solution with more functionality than traditional hardware at a fraction of the cost. Telax clients get a customizable, easy-to-use solution that includes responsive, full-service support and no long-term contracts. The simplicity delivered by Telax Hosted Call Center enables clients like Best Buy, Johnson & Johnson, CI Investments, Health Canada and the GSA, to provide the best service to their customers, valuable business intelligence to their executives, and a user friendly solution for their agents. The result is a better customer experience today and a better organization tomorrow. And Everybody's Happy.™

