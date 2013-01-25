"Into the Tornado of War" Receives Writer's Digest's "Mark of Quality"

James Genco's Nonfiction Account of the American Civil War as Told by Soldiers from the Twenty-First Michigan Volunteer Infantry Was Selected for its Dramatic Storyline and Literary Merit

Abbott Press, a division of Writer's Digest, today announced author and historian James Genco's “Into the Tornado of War” has been chosen to receive the prestigious “Mark of Quality” distinction. The Mark of Quality is reserved for books published through Abbott Press that come highly recommended for style and literary merit by Writer's Digest reviewers.

The Mark of Quality is a celebrated achievement in the writing community and provides many benefits. First, the book will be recognized in “Writer's Digest” magazine, a respected publication since 1920, and will also be listed in Writer's Digest's F&W Media Catalog, an industry wholesale catalog used by book retailers to identify great new books. Additionally, authors receive a free pass to the annual Writer's Digest conference and reception, where they will have the opportunity to network with other authors, agents and industry professionals.

“Into the Tornado of War” is a thrilling nonfiction work that chronicles the Civil War through the eyes of a group of volunteer soldiers from western Michigan who join the battle against the Confederacy in America's most brutal and bloody war. Genco draws from hundreds of letters, diaries and memoirs to piece together the dramatic story of the Twenty-First Michigan Volunteer Infantry, tracing their movements from their first major battle at Perryville, Ky. to the forefront of one of the last major battles of the Civil War.

“‘Into the Tornado of War' paints a picture of the realities of the war through the words of real soldiers,” said Genco. “I chose to self-publish with Abbott Press because they were able to help me bring these powerful accounts of the Civil War to life. They made what seemed to be a difficult process very easy and helped me get these stories into the American historical lexicon where they belong.”

“The Mark of Quality is the highest literary achievement Abbott Press awards its authors,” said Keith Ogorek, senior vice president of marketing at Author Solutions, Inc., the strategic publishing partner of Writer's Digest. “James Genco is an avid historian and expert in his field, and we are pleased to have had a part in bringing his thrilling nonfiction work into the hands of readers.”

