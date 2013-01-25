Homes.com and ForRent.com Report Stellar Growth in 2012

Significant traffic increase results in superb year for leading listing services

Continuing to establish itself as a leading consumer resource and real estate listing powerhouse, Homes.com, which features millions of homes for sale and for rent, reported a stellar 2012. Highlights included notable traffic increases, with an average of 11 million monthly unique visitors, up from 9 million the previous year. ForRent.com and its network, which powers rental and multifamily listings on Homes.com, cited nearly 5 million unique visitors, a 46 percent increase.

“Homes.com and ForRent.com are reaching more consumers than ever through a commitment to growth and innovation of our brands,” said Brock MacLean, executive vice president of Homes.com and ForRent.com. “From partnering with the largest MLS organization in the nation to designing and powering a reliable listings solution for media outlets, and continuing to leverage our dedicated team of lifestyle bloggers and contributors, Homes.com and ForRent.com remain a devoted partner on both the B2B and B2C channels.”

In addition to increased traffic and new partnerships, 2012 highlights included:

Brand Milestones – ForRent.com celebrated its 30-year anniversary, a major milestone in the multifamily industry. The company also launched ForRentUniversity.com, an internet listing site dedicated solely to college renters.

Major Partnerships – Homes.com partnered with RE/MAX® to power and launch its new consumer-facing site. Also in 2012, Homes.com teamed up with ERA to power and launch ERA.com, with Homes.com additionally providing Homes Connect dashboards and broker websites for all ERA offices. Homes.com continues to be a partner for agents and brokers, signing numerous major MLS's including California Regional MLS, Silicon Valley MLS, Sandicor (San Diego County, Calif.), Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (Santa Rosa and Napa Counties, Calif.), MetroList Services (Sacramento, Calif.) and Intermountain Multiple Listing Service (Boise, Idaho).

Mobile Initiatives – Mobile continues to be a growing sector with Homes.com mobile unique visitors increasing 200 percent year-over-year, while mobile app downloads increased by 50 percent. ForRent.com saw an 81 percent growth in mobile unique visitors year-over-year and rolled out advertising opportunities for customers on For Rent Mobile. Additionally, For Rent Mobile launched a text-messaging tool allowing customers to support resident retention needs and prospect follow-up.

Powered by Homes.com – Launched in summer 2012, “Powered by Homes.com” brings customizable real estate listings to media outlets. Landmark Community Newspapers, with more than 50 publications, was one of the first to utilize the service. Visitors to Landmark publication sites are able to search sales and rental listings from Homes.com on an integrated, co-branded platform. Visitors to media outlets powered by Homes.com can search for homes with criteria like zip code, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, etc.

Home Search Trends – Top consumer home search trends in 2012 included searches by number of bedrooms and bathrooms with homes having more than three or four bedrooms and more than two or three bathrooms topping the list. Additionally, the top five search criteria on ForRent.com included units with washer and dryers, washer/dryer hook-ups, air conditioners, furnished units, patios and balconies.

The Idea Gallery – Homes.com and ForRent.com launched “The Idea Gallery” as a lifestyle resource. It is loaded with information from home improvement projects and décor inspirations to homeowner and rental advice. Top blog posts on Homes.com included “Accenting Walls with Temporary Wallpaper and Fabric” and “Top 10 Places to Raise a Family.” Sharing tips for those renting in smaller spaces and offering lifestyle advice for a younger audience, ForRent.com's top five blog posts included “How to Maximize Space in your Apartment” and “Inexpensive Activities for the Weekend.” ForRent.com's Apartment Tips site offers apartment dwellers insights on everything from going green to apartment lifestyle. Top read posts were “Landlord Tenant Laws and Apartment Basics,” “Worst Pets for Apartment Living,” and “Some Things to Consider Before Decorating an Apartment.”

Social Engagement – Homes.com continues to be a leader in the social media world, engaging with consumers on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram with relevant content, contests and promotions. Working as a partner with real estate agents, brokers and property management companies, a Reputation Management application was also introduced. In 2012, Homes.com saw a more than 600 percent increase in Facebook fans, moving ahead of competitors Realtor.com and Trulia. ForRent.com increased its Facebook fans by 220 percent, moving ahead of Rent.com and Apartments.com.

With 2013 in full swing, both Homes.com and ForRent.com will continue as dynamic leaders in the real estate and multifamily listing space, helping consumers reach the American Dream.

About Homes.com

As one of the nation's top online real estate destinations,Homes.com inspires consumers to dream big. From affordable houses to luxurious estates, condos, apartments and more, Homes.com features more than four million property listings and a user-friendly format, making finding your next home or a licensed real estate agent easy. Visitors to the Homes.com blog, Facebook page, Twitter account and Pinterest boards will find a collection of rich content and posts on DIY projects, painting, gardening and more, providing the ultimate resource for everything home related. From purchasing a first home, to upgrading, downsizing and everything in between, Homes.com is an inspiring and engaging partner in every phase of the home-buying process. For more information, visit http://www.homes.com or blog.homes.com.

About ForRent.com

As one of the nation's leading online home search destinations, ForRent.com inspires renters to discover their next apartment, loft, townhouse, or condo. ForRent.com features rental listings with a user-friendly format, making finding your next home an easy exploration. Visitors to ForRent.com's apartmentliving blog, Facebook page, Twitter account and Pinterest boards will discover relevant content and can join the conversation surrounding their home decorating style, rental tips and more, serving as the complete resource for renters in every part of their living experience.

Homes.com and ForRent.com are divisions of Dominion Enterprises, a leading marketing services and publishing company headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, visit http://www.dominionenterprises.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360737.htm