Edina Realty Agent Kris Lindahl Hosted A Short Sale Resources Seminar In Rush City, MN On Thursday Afternoon.

The seminar in Rush City, MN hosted by Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty focused on resources available for homeowners going through a short sale situation

Rush City, MN was the most recent seminar site for Kris Lindahl and his team of full-time Edina Realty realtors. The seminar mainly consisted of Lindahl showing the audience what resources he has his clients use in a short sale situation. Following the presentation was a Q&A session in which Lindahl answered personal and general real estate questions.

"There are many resources out there, but not all of them simplify the process as much as these do,"Lindahl said. Most of the resources covered were websites that Lindahl created himself. Resources covered in the presentation include three short sale calculator websites, a downloadable eBook, and a video series. Lindahl also gave a sneak peek at the down payment assistance calculator website he is currently working on.

Lindahl is the recent recipient of the Chairman's Award from Edina Realty for record-breaking numbers in sales and sales volume. The Chairman's Award is the highest honor an agent can receive.

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

