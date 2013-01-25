Santa Fe Restaurant La Casa Sena Serves Up Singer-Songwriter Matthew Andrae Jan. 28 – A SantaFe.com Event Calendar Listing

La Casa Sena, located at 125 E. Palace Ave., Santa Fe, NM, delivers world-wide talent singer-songwriter Matthew Andrae to their stage from 6 – 8 p.m. Monday Jan.28, 2013.

Santa Fe, NM, dining and music hotspot La Casa Sena has been part of the dining and night time entertainment landscape in town since 1983. 2012 has been a banner year with the company delivering live singing for the enjoyment of guests virtually 7 nights a week. Jan. 28, 2013 is all set with Matthew Andrae hitting the stage at the La Casa Sena from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a featured listing on SantaFe.com, Santa Fe's premier on-line visitor guide.

Matthew has been featured by:

Deepak Chopra Center

Imogen Heap

N.P.R.

C.B.S. Movie of the Week

MIDEM Talent

The Winter Olympic Games

The Sci-Fi Channel®

You Tube (900,000 views and counting)

The World Expo in Hannover, Germany

Apple Computer®

Matthew's musical prominence began with the televising of “The World's Largest Concert” for the Winter Olympic Games, in which over eight million children learned and sang Matthew's peace anthem: “The Next Country Over” (co-written by Richard Ian Greene) on P.B.S. for the schools. This song is now part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's “Songs for Peace” collection, and featured on Willy Nelson's Peace Research Institute as a song that “holds a special place in the history of Art for Peace”.

With a velvet voice and fierce guitar chops, it wasn't long before Matthew's music had been featured on C.B.S., N.P.R. and The Sci-Fi Channel. This was an excellent beginning for a singer who is originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico, but there were bigger things on the horizon. When Matthew posted a song (“Sweet Celine”) that he wrote for his newborn daughter on YouTube, it garnered over five hundred thousand views in the first five days. Offers for recording deals soon followed. Matthew signed a publishing deal with Editions Raoul Breton (co-owned by CNN/Time On Line's Entertainer of the Century: Charles Aznavour) in Paris. This alliance has made Matthew a growing star in Europe with performances in Paris, Cannes and Switzerland, and in legendary venues such as the Theater Du Chatelet.

Having been featured on numerous television shows and movies, Matthew has been invited to perform at events thrown buy the Chopra Center, Apple Inc. and the World Expo.

As a songwriter, Matthew has participated in Unisong/Music Bridges as an invited writer among a panel of over 40 writers/artists from across the globe including Lamont Dozier (The Supremes, The Four Tops, and The Isley Brother), Peter Rafelson (Madonna) and Klaus Meine (The Scorpions). Matthew has also been invited to host a songwriting workshop in Toronto in August for the Planet Indigenus festival: “the largest multidisciplinary, contemporary, international Indigenous arts festival in the world.”

Matthew's Brazilian/Flamenco/classical sound was enhanced at Berklee College of Music, University of Arizona and a brief stint at New England Conservatory. Matthew's playing is notable because of his ability to play bass lines, rhythm guitar and percussive accents all at the same time. In the spirit of Michael Hedges and Jose Feliciano, Matthew is uncommonly formidable on the guitar. It is a routine occurrence for several people in the audience to come up after Matthew's show and ask where the drum machine/backing tracks were hiding. In Matthew's case, it's all natural rhythm and playing ability.

Matthew's claim to fame was set in stone when he auditioned and won a chance to perform a duet with British pop star and Grammy Award winner Imogen Heap. “Imogen is my musical hero, and the fact that I get to sing with her on stage is a dream come true… more than that, really.” said Matthew of his good fortune. If the stars align again, Matthew will be part of her 2013 world tour.

Currently, Matthew is working on a follow-up album to “BORN”, the freshman album from Editions Raoul Breton that he recorded in Paris, Santa Fe and Australia. He is also preparing for his international tour slated for the beginning of 2013.

About La Casa Sena:

Built in 1868, Sena Plaza is one of the oldest surviving houses in Santa Fe. It is located just one block from the city's plaza, and just across the street from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. La Casa Sena, which means "the Sena House", occupies an old hacienda style adobe. The Sena family was one of the oldest and most notable in Santa Fe. Even then the House of Sena served the finest cuisine of the region, featuring venison, rabbit, buffalo, and the many chilies native to this area. Spanish hospitality included day long feasts with sports, games, and dancing. The courtyard, now green and beautiful, was then bare earth, all vegetation eaten by the goats that inhabited it. The main dining room of La Casa Sena now stands where the stables once were.

In the early 1980's, art dealer Gerald Peters bought the historic building and renovated it to its former grandeur, all the while protecting its architectural integrity. In 1983, La Casa Sena opened, and food and song once again filled the old Sena house.

La Casa Sena and La Cantina are located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe in the historic Sena Plaza.

125 E. Palace Avenue

Santa Fe, NM 87501

(505) 988-9232

