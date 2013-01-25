EarlyVegas.com Announces the Top 5 Las Vegas Hotels for Watching the 2013 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

There's no better way to view the Big Game than watching the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. EarlyVegas.com has picked the top 5 places to watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas 2013.

Whether the Ravens or 49ers win the Big Game, heading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 47 is definitely a good idea. Other than the actual stadium, there's nowhere better than Las Vegas for the Super Bowl 2013 festivities. Hotels up and down the strip will be airing the Big Game in their Las Vegas sports bars and sports books, and watching the Super Bowl in Las Vegas has never been better. EarlyVegas.com has found the Top 5 overall best Las Vegas hotels for watching the 2013 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

1. Aria: The Las Vegas Aria, with 137 televisions in its sports book and an adjoining sports bar, is the place to be for watching the 2013 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. There will be no trouble viewing the Big Game at this Las Vegas sports book as there are also two stadium sized televisions with piped-in audio. Also, the Aria sports book accepts cash, so there's no need for a drink ticket. However, for sports bets of $125 there is that drink ticket option. If come game time the favored NFL Super Bowl team happens to be losing and a quick drink is in order, the bar right outside of the book has a to-go window! Also, being a football fan doesn't mean there's no enjoying Las Vegas luxury. Stay at the Aria on Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas and experience the Las Vegas Super Bowl in style.

2. Caesars Palace: The Las Vegas Caesars Palace Race & Sports Book, with a dark setting and lively atmosphere, is a great choice for a Las Vegas Super Bowl sports book. With six 12-foot by 15-foot oversized screens, twelve 50-inch plasma screens, and a 20-foot by 50–foot LED board for watching the 2013 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the Caesars Palace sports book is top of the line. The largest TV is 20 by 30 foot, so everyone will be able to see the Big Game. With 140 seats and 63 private booths, as well as 18 sports tables and 18 VIP tables, Caesars Palace is one of the best Las Vegas hotel sports books for watching the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Plus, if Las Vegas Super Bowl bets aren't doing well, head over to Mesa Grill for some food and drinks.

3. MGM Grand: The Las Vegas MGM Grand is one of the best Las Vegas hotels for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas due to its sleek and modern sports book. Located next to the Stage Deli, the MGM Grand Las Vegas Sports Book seats 104 viewers and can air the big game on thirty-six 65-inch LCD TVS and twenty-four 42-inch plasmas. This sports book also offers Sky Boxes for luxurious viewing of the 2013 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. With MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel rooms starting at $90/night, you can stay in Vegas and watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas at one of the best sports books on the strip.

4. Mandalay Bay: Watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay for unforgettable service. With 17 big-screen televisions, 84 TVs, and 300 seats, Mandalay Bay is one of the best Las Vegas Super Bowl sports book hotels. Plus, with a full service bar in the sports book and the Turf Club Deli located at the southern end, there's no need to worry about going hungry during the Big Game at the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay.

5. Hard Rock Hotel: For those who are looking for a place to watch the super bowl away from the Las Vegas strip, the Cantor Race & Sports Book at the Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel has a great sports bar atmosphere with the thrill of an established sports book. This is a top pick for the Las Vegas Super Bowl action due to its 6 high-definition projectors for 25 screens, as well as 68 personal betting stations and 15 VIP seats.

