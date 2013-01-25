White Lion Tea Announces New Honey Pearl® Packages

White Lion Tea is now producing their popular Honey Pearls® in stick-style individual serving packets at their North Scottsdale facility.

Mesa, AZ; Houston, TX; San Antonio, TX; Chicago, IL; Philadelphia, PA (PRWEB) January 25, 2013 -- White Lion Tea, known primarily for their premium line of black teas, green teas and herbal teas, just expanded the breadth of their in-house operations to increase their control of what is arguably their most popular product; Honey Pearls®. White Lion Tea has teamed up with PageViews Interactive LLC to announce the capabilities of packaging Honey Pearls® into slim, stick-style individual serving packets on the premises of their North Scottsdale facility.

Honey Pearls® are an all-natural combination of honey and sugar that is dried and crystallized, offering the delicate sweetness of honey with the convenience of sugar, Honey Pearl® sticks are available in Keepsake Tins with 40 packets or by the case of 500. If you prefer to sweeten your herbal tea by the spoonful, you can even order product in two-pound, one-pound and eight-ounce glass canisters.

With Honey Pearls®, sweetening tea has never been simpler, or quite so delicious. Best of all, the portability of the stick-style packages permits customers to bring them along for the enjoyment of their teatime on the go.

White Lion Tea is excited to bring this new production process in-house, continuing their efforts to provide both the quality and consistency their customers have come to expect and enjoy. Whether the preference is for Vanilla Dolce black tea sweetened with Honey Pearls® or Apple Cider herbal tea unsweetened, While Lion strives to continually provide only the best for their diverse clientele.

About PageViews Interactive LLC

PageViews is known in the industry for the generation of organic website traffic. With the help from their SEO strategies, these experts custom tailor programs to each client's needs and business demands. Companies of all sizes benefit from the increase in brand visibility. Find PageViews Interactive LLC online at http://www.pageviews.com/ or contact the company at 480-556-9752.

About White Lion Tea

White Lion Tea is an offshoot of the Sir Aubrey's Tea Company. Founder Kathryn Petty is a born entrepreneur who combines superior products with solid marketing techniques for maximum exposure of her company. White Lion Tea products are so exclusive that consumers previously had to purchase them from spas and resorts. Now they are available online at http://whiteliontea.com or with a phone call to 480-607-5300.

