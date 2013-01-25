AAG Health & Wellness Will Be Exhibiting at the ING Marathon Health & Fitness Expo For the Third Consecutive Year

AAG Health's involvement in the Expo is important as it creates a connection with many middle-age runners who participate. Many runners, although active and in good shape, experience quality of life issues associated with low hormone like testosterone and HGH.

The 2013 Nissan Health & Fitness Expo Presented by The Miami Herald & El Nuevo Herald will feature over 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest health and wellness services, sports trends and advances in running shoes and apparel.

AAG Health's presence provides a perfect platform to educate the runners on the benefits of a medically supervised hormone replacement therapy treatment plan. The Expo is held in conjunction with the ING Miami Marathon and Half Marathon with an expected 40,000 visitors to this 2-day event.

About the 2013 ING Miami Marathon

The ING Miami Marathon is open to all runners, male and female, from any nation, and is an official Boston Marathon qualifier. The 42.195-kilometre (26.219 mi) race is to be held on Sunday 27th January at approximately 6:10am. The Miami Half Marathon, a 21.075-kilometre (13.095 mi) race, is started concurrently. A wheelchair division of the marathon begins 5–10 minutes before the footrace.

The ING Miami Marathon draws runners from all over the world. Twenty-six countries in Europe are represented along with 17 Caribbean islands, 10 countries in Africa and Asia, six Central American countries and every country in South America.

The race has been growing over the years. In 2010, 18,321 runners took part in the combined races. For this year's event is on track to attract over 25,000 runners. Celebrities or local politicians typically start the race. The legendary Frank Shorter, Olympic marathon gold medalist in 1972, and Ryan Hall, winner of the 2008 United States Olympic Trials, have been given this honor.

Run Miami! The Scenic Route

Beginning on Biscayne Boulevard next to the American Airlines Arena (home of NBA world champions Miami Heat), the course takes runners eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway, past cruise ships docked at the Port of Miami, to South Beach.

From there, competitors travel northbound along the famous Ocean Drive, through the City of Miami Beach, and then westbound along the Venetian Causeway and back to the mainland and the City of Miami.

Here, the Miami Half Marathon finishes and the full marathon continues southbound through the financial district, Brickell, into Coconut Grove, out the Rickenbacker Causeway towards Key Biscayne, and then back through Brickell and downtown Miami to complete the 42.195 kilometers (26.219 mi) at Bayfront Park.

