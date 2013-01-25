THE Company Selects Rive Gauche Television to Represent The International Rights to "Race to The Scene" With Action Star Dolph Lundgren

Non-Scripted Competition Series Recreating Iconic Movie Scenes to Roll Out on ReelzChannel and Internationally Summer 2013

The Hochberg Ebersol Company (THE Company) has selected Rive Gauche Television as its international distribution partner for its upcoming non-scripted competition series, “Race to The Scene.”

The first-of-its-kind competition series, hosted by international action-movie star Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables, Rocky IV, and Universal Soldier), follows contestants as they race to and from actual movie locations, competing in challenges and stunts inspired by the most memorable movie moments. THE Company has decided to partner with Rive Gauche Television, which will distribute the program to its network of broadcasters in over 130 countries worldwide beginning this summer.

“Rive Gauche and Dolph Lundgren will be unstoppable. From bazookas to bridesmaids, there's something in this for fans of every movie genre in every country,” said THE Company Co-founder and executive producer, Justin Hochberg.

“Race to the Scene” is one of the most appealing global formats we've seen in a long time. We are excited to be working with THE Company on this incredibly unique series,” explained Rive Gauche Television President, David Auerbach.

“International action star Dolph Lundgren guiding everyday people through insane stunts makes ‘Race to The Scene' a movie buff's ultimate fantasy,” added THE Company Co-founder and executive producer, Charlie Ebersol.

Everyone loves escaping to the movies. The only thing more thrilling is being part of them. “Race to The Scene” is created and executive produced by Justin Hochberg, Charlie Ebersol and ReelzChannel. “Race to The Scene” is set to debut in the U.S. on ReelzChannel this summer.

About The Hochberg Ebersol Company

The Hochberg Ebersol Company (THE Company) was founded in 2010 by entertainment industry veteran Justin Hochberg and television/film producer Charlie Ebersol. THE Company creates, packages and produces groundbreaking programming in the unscripted, multi-camera comedy, docu-series, and competition formats, for a range of leading broadcast and cable networks. Credits include TNT's first reality series "The Great Escape," which was produced with Hollywood greats Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Bertram van Munster; the USA documentary "NFL Characters Unite," which returns this February; USA's first reality show "The Moment," premiering this spring; CNBC's “The Big Fix” (working title) as well as a new competition series for Reelz Channel, “Race to the Scene” hosted by action star Dolph Lundgren. In addition to developing, producing and distributing dynamic television programming, THE Company operates a full-service branded entertainment agency alongside the traditional production company. Its clients have included “Shaq Vs.,” Dick Clark Productions and “Hell's Kitchen” for Fox, as well as over a hundred advertising companies including DirecTV, NASCAR, Skype, Caesar's Palace, Procter & Gamble, University of Notre Dame, the CIA, Department of Homeland Security, Camping World and Sports Illustrated. THE Company also operates its own in-house post and CGI facilities. THE Company is represented by Michael Kagan at ICM and Bill Abrams of Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson, LLP.

About Rive Gauche Television

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based Rive Gauche Television is dedicated to the production, co-production, acquisition and worldwide distribution of television programming and formats. The company has amassed an expansive portfolio of almost 2,000 hours of non-scripted programming and award-winning documentaries, aired by broadcasters in over 130 countries worldwide. As one of the premiere sources for high-quality, top-rated series and specials, Rive Gauche represents some of the most prolific U.S. network producers as well as many of the premiere cable channels through co-production and distribution agreements. The company is best known for delivering unique programming and building global brands including; Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Operation Repo, My Strange Addiction, My Crazy Obsession, Scare Tactics, Sins & Secrets, Happily Never After and Evil Twins.

About REELZCHANNEL

REELZCHANNEL—TV About Movies® is the only cable and satellite network devoted to delivering entertaining and fresh programming that explores, uncovers and lives inside the magic of Hollywood. The network is also home to ambitious television events, miniseries and series featuring big stories and big stars as seen with the Emmy®-winning The Kennedys, Ken Follett's World Without End and the upcoming premiere of the miniseries Barabbas. And, building directly on The Kennedys, REELZ is co-developing a miniseries based on J. Randy Taraborrelli's highly acclaimed book, After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family from 1968 to the Present, with Muse Entertainment slated to premiere in late 2014. With shows featuring movie and entertainment experts, including Leonard Maltin, Richard Roeper and Sam Rubin, viewers get trusted insight into movies wherever they're playing, whether in theaters or at home.

REELZCHANNEL reaches more than 64 million homes on DIRECTV channel 238, Dish Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 233, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD and cable systems nationwide. Find REELZCHANNEL in your area by entering your zip code at http://www.reelz.com/watch. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZCHANNEL is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based out of New York City with offices in Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles and an entertainment bureau in Los Angeles.

