American Writers & Artists Inc. Reports How Low-Stress Freelance Careers are Increasingly on the Radar of Corporate World "Refugees"

A just-released American Writers & Artists Inc. article looks at why baby boomers, retirees and others are fleeing the 9 to 5 world to embrace the freedom of the freelance life

Employment isn't what it once was. Downsizing, layoffs, company shut downs; it's the new reality in today's economy.

But there is a viable alternative to working for somebody else. More people are discovering a new type of career that is low-stress and highly-paid. Plus, it allows them to enjoy flexible schedules and work on projects they enjoy.

It's freelance writing, specifically copywriting, which is used in marketing and advertising.

Due to the growth of the Internet and ecommerce, demand for freelance copywriters is booming right now. And companies are willing to pay top dollar for copywriting talent on projects ranging from promotional emails and sales websites to online video scripts and social media campaigns. But that's just a small taste of the freelance copywriting opportunities available today.

In a new report, American Writers & Artists Inc., the world's premier copywriting training company, offers actionable information on how anybody can launch their own freelance career very quickly and outlines the lifestyle changes that come with the transition.

“Those who embrace this new career path enjoy job satisfaction as well as six-figure salaries,” says American Writers & Artists Inc. Executive Director Katie Yeakle. “More importantly, they don't have the stress of corporate life and have flexible schedules, so they are truly in control of their time.”

It's people of all ages who are getting in on the action. But retirees and Baby Boomers especially are turning to copywriting as an alternative to their current job or to make extra income in their retirement. They are among the 89 percent of older workers who, according to Boston College, truly enjoy their job.

Copywriter Joe Lilli, one of the freelancers profiled in the American Writers & Artists Inc. report, is among them.

“When I worked my 8-to-5 job in the city, I had little time to enjoy my family and the outdoors,” says Joe, 66. “It was nearly all work and hardly any play. Those were frustrating times for me … and my family. The writer's life has changed all that … and for the better. I can work when and where I want.”

For more on freelance copywriting and the life-changing opportunities available in this career, read the entire article: “Quality of Life Fast-Becoming a Major Factor in Career Choice“.

