Wizard App Makers Inc. Launches Mobile Phone Family Safety App for Android

Android users can now enjoy a sense of safety and awareness through the CelSafe app principal set of features such as the ability to capture incoming/outgoing calls and text messages along with the original sender and receiver mobile number either back to another mobile number or email address, and a password protection function which lets only authorized users access the settings for the application. The app, which is available in English, will be launched throughout Europe, Latin America, and North America.

CelSafe (http://www.celsafe.com / http://www.celsafe.net), was developed by mobile phone safety experts for families. CelSafe is launching a new application for Android which offers new features unlike any mobile phone safety app that are based on the criteria like better utilization of Google Accounts, Google Voice, and even Google Gmail.

The app is available at Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.celsafe).

One of the main features allows the forwarding of incoming/ outgoing text messages and calls from any child's mobile phone to a Google Voice account. This process is now much simpler, allowing users to log and sort messages over time and establish a timeline of events. Google Voice also has a search feature which allows users to search for incoming or outgoing number.

Wizard App Makers Inc. is a start-up based in McCook, NE in the United States. CelSafe Android app is available in English.

Download the Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.celsafe



