Wright Conserve Hip Replacement Status Conference Planned for Feb. 11, the Rottenstein Law Group Reports

Proceedings for Wright Conserve Hip Replacement lawsuits continue to progress in the multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the Rottenstein Law Group reports.

Proceedings for Wright Conserve Hip Replacement lawsuits continue to progress in the multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the Rottenstein Law Group reports.

The next status conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 11, according to court documents (In re: Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Conserve Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation, MDL-2329).

The Wright Conserve, as with other metal-on-metal hip implants, can cause dangerous side effects. According to the FDA, these include a high failure rate, difficulty walking and metallosis, which occurs when the grinding of the metal components causes metal flakes to shed into the bloodstream and poison the central nervous system.

“Those who believe they have been injured by the Wright Conserve should know that they might be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group. “We are encouraged by the progress of this MDL.”

The Rottenstein Law Group maintains a Wright Conserve Hip Lawsuit Information Center that provides updates on the Wright Conserve recall and information about the device's side effects and tips on the next steps in the process toward evaluating whether Wright Conserve replacement recipients should file lawsuits.

About THE ROTTENSTEIN LAW GROUP

The Rottenstein Law Group is a New York-based firm that represents clients nationwide in mass tort actions. The firm was founded by Rochelle Rottenstein, who has more than two decades of experience as a lawyer, to represent clients hurt by defective medical devices. (Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.)

Contact:

The Rottenstein Law Group, LLP

Rochelle Rottenstein, Esq.

321 W. 44th Street

# 804

New York NY 10036

(212) 933-9500 (office phone)

(212) 933-9980 (facsimile)

rochelle (at) rotlaw (dot) com

http://www.rotlaw.com

http://www.rotlaw.com/wright-conserve-hip/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebrottenstein-law-group/wright-hip-lawsuit/prweb10362369.htm