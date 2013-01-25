The Big Thaw Brings Record Number of Members to Affair Site Says Maritalaffair.co.uk

Maritalaffair.co.uk, one of the UK's largest adult dating websites, says its expecting a huge boost in activity in the next two days as this weekend is named the ‘top weekend to find a date.'

Trend spotters for the site have identified three things which they predict will lead to a flurry of memberships, log-ons and messages: The big freeze is finally starting to thaw, propelling people to venture out after being holed up inside for days; It's the last weekend of the January sale hotel deals; And we're one month in to our New Year healthy habits, meaning most of us will be feeling healthier, slimmer and ready for indulgence.

The website says that it saw a slight dip in numbers of people logging on during the ten-day period of snow and treacherous driving conditions, as people abandoned attempts to hitch up with a lover.

Paul Graham, founder of the maritalaffair.co.uk, explained: “Activity on our site is often linked to things like public mood, weather and news events. This weekend the disappearing snow combined with it being the last chance to snap up a hotel bargain in the January sales means our members will most likely be seizing the opportunity.”

He continued: “With dating members log on and set up meetings very quickly. While it's been freezing outside, people tend to say ‘forget it'. But they'll still have all that pent up excitement over a new date inside them. Or if they already have a lover, they'll be dying to see them. The fact that the end of the cold snap falls on a weekend is a double incentive to get people going back online and arranging a rendezvous pronto.”

Maritalaffair.co.uk is used by singles looking for fun and married people looking to inject some extra passion into their lives. It has more than 600,000 members in the UK.

January has long been named by relationship experts as the busiest month for people joining dating sites both for serious romances and for fun flings. MaritalAffair.co.uk is banking on this weekend in particular being the busiest for the last twelve months. Helen Croydon, a dating expert and author said: “Whether it's a fling, a one-night smooch or a full-on relationship, this weekend has all the ingredients. Valentine's is approaching and people want a date lined up for that. Post-Christmas, most of us go on a mini health kick so coming to the end of January we feel like we want to treat ourselves. And spring may not be in the air yet, but the ice has thawed so lots of people will be raring to go again. Women in particular can finally put their heels back on and take off that ghastly warm underwear.”

