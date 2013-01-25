Buyers Set Market Price for Steamboat Springs, Colorado Luxury Ski Home Through Grand Estates Absolute Auction

When the Luxury Real Estate Market is on the Rise, Savvy Buyers and Sellers Alike Are Turning to Auction to Determine Fair Market Pricing

When the owners of a majestic Rocky Mountain estate decided to sell their six-bedroom home situated on 53 acres overlooking Stagecoach Lake, they pursued an auction with Grand Estates Auction Company. With an overall reduction of inventory in the area, particularly in the luxury market, and real estate sales bouncing up to levels not seen since 2008, the local real estate market is in a state of flux. Absolute auction, where the interested buyers determine the price, seemed the best way to set fair market value. The homeowners, who are relocating, are offering their home at absolute auction on Wednesday, February 20, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. through Grand Estates Auction Company.

Absolute auctions require no minimum bid or reserve price and are becoming increasingly popular with buyers and sellers of luxury real estate throughout the world due to their timeliness and transparency. There are no contingencies, no lengthy negotiations, and timelines for closing are already established. To help buyers make an informed purchase, a comprehensive due-diligence packet is available, and ample time is allotted for tours and inspections prior to the auction. Similar to rare artwork that does not have comparable pieces to set the value, exceptional properties such as this are well-suited for auction, where bidders set the market value.

“The owners are motivated sellers who understand that the live auction process provides fair market value in its purest and quickest form,” stated Stacy Kirk Reich, president of Charlotte-based Grand Estates Auction Company. “This is a magnificent property in a very desirable location where the local real estate market is showing strong signs of recovery, and therefore property values are difficult to establish. On February 20th, buyers can name their price on this truly remarkable property and secure it before local property values soar.”

Perfect for relaxing retreats and family adventures alike, the luxury residence is situated on 53 private, gated acres only 12 minutes from the exclusive Steamboat Springs ski area, affectionately nicknamed “Ski Town U.S.A.” Ski-in/ski-out privileges are optional via a separate Christie Club membership. In addition to world-class skiing, Steamboat Springs has evolved into a year-round resort community offering extensive horseback riding options, a world-famous hot air balloon festival, professional rodeo series, white-water rafting, fly fishing, mountain biking, hot springs, live entertainment and a plethora of dining and shopping options.

The main home features a Telluride gold rock exterior, soaring glass windows with French doors leading onto expansive stone patios with a hot tub and separate sauna. The home's luxuriously appointed interior includes flagstone and antique chestnut flooring, Venetian plaster, soaring beamed ceilings, and cabinetry, doors and trim custom-built from exquisite reclaimed Hemlock. Additional features include a fitness room, professional-quality theater, indoor geo-thermal heated pool, wood-paneled library, gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art systems and a separate guest house.

The auction will start promptly at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20th. Provisions for remote bidding can be arranged. The property will be available for prospective bidders to preview beginning Friday, February 15th, at 12:00 p.m., with daily preview times scheduled through the date of the auction. Buyers may contact Grand Estates Auction Company's auction information office to schedule an appointment during one of the preview times at 877-376-9560. A $100,000.00 certified check or personal check along with a bank letter of guarantee will be required to register to bid. Real estate agents and brokers are fully protected and encouraged to participate.

Grand Estates Auction Company is the leader in the niche market of auctioning luxury real estate, specializing in properties valued at $1.5 million and above throughout North America and the Caribbean. Established in 1999, the company was the first of its kind. The company is based in Charlotte, N.C. with offices in Atlanta, Naples, Fla. Aspen, Colo., and Vail, Colo. For more information and auction details visit http://www.GrandEstatesAuction.com.

