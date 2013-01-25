Protagonist Releases Documentary Feature LIFE ON THE LINE, An Unprecedented Look Into Legal World of Sports-Betting

Debuting January 27th, the film will depict a never-before-seen look into the lives of top professional sports bettors and bookies as their world becomes dependent on the most important sports event of the year – the Super Bowl

Director Isaac Feder captures the untold story of the world's biggest sports bettors and bookies in his new documentary, LIFE ON THE LINE, which will be released exclusively online Sunday, January 27th, on LasVegasAdvisor.com. Powered by distribution partner PUMit, the film will be available for online viewing for $4.97 per download.

LIFE ON THE LINE takes viewers inside the secret world of professional sports gamblers through exclusive interviews and rare footage of their day-to-day lives and practices. Offering an unprecedented and unfettered view of the real-life experience of being a professional bettor, viewers are treated to one-on-one interviews with the world's most renowned sports bettors that demonstrate how millions of dollars and lives hinge on the outcome of one event each year. With commentary from the Mayor of Las Vegas, local sports radio hosts, bookies and more, Feder succinctly captures the exhilaration of going all in on the biggest betting day of the year in one of the biggest gambling cities in the world, Las Vegas.

The film will be released digitally on the Sunday before the Super Bowl and will highlight the energy and excitement of the sports betting world surrounding this event.

“In Las Vegas alone, an estimated $100 million will be bet on the Super Bowl this year. LIFE ON THE LINE takes an unprecedented look at sports betting by focusing on the center of the gambling world during the biggest sporting event of the year,” said Director Isaac Feder.

Matti Leshem, CEO of Protagonist, is Executive Producer of the film, and Protagonist developed its marketing and distribution plan.

“When you consider all the interesting ways to reach a specific audience today, clearly digital distribution with marketing partners that hit the sweet spot for a demographic is a recipe for success. The combination of a highly trafficked site like LasVegasAdvisor.com and the superior DRM capabilities of PUMit delivered that winning combination for us,” said Leshem.

Feder and Leshem are currently in discussions to develop the film into a television series following its exclusive release window.

Official trailers for the film are available this week on the LasVegasAdvisor homepage. In addition, LIFE ON THE LINE will have a special one-night-only, red-carpet screening held on February 2nd – the eve of the Super Bowl – at the LVH in Las Vegas. For more information about the film, visit http://www.lasvegasadvisor.com.

About Protagonist

Based in Los Angeles, CA, privately held Protagonist generates Brand Energy through its expertise in strategy, marketing, entertainment and digital media with a critical focus on design. The consultancy was founded by CEO Matti Leshem and creates immersive, culturally relevant experiences on television, online and on-premise to connect brands with consumers and drive ROI for a portfolio of blue-chip clients, including, Pepsi, Weight Watchers, Acxiom, Bud Light, and Living Proof. The company also develops both brand-supported and independently produced film and television properties. For more information, visit http://www.protagonist.tv.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweblifeontheline/2013/prweb10360653.htm