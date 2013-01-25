Sandvik Coromant Sponsors Dream It. Do it. Manufacturing Student Challenge at EASTEC

Contest and On-Site Program to Stimulate Interest in Technology Careers

The Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) announced that Sandvik Coromant US is the corporate sponsor of the EASTEC Dream It. Do It.(tm) Manufacturing Student Challenge that will take place on May 16, 2013, at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass.

EASTEC, the largest manufacturing exposition and conference in the Northeast, attracts more than 10,000 manufacturing professionals who come to discover the latest technologies and processes from nearly 500 exhibitors, keynote presentations and resource centers.

"People who can understand and use the latest technology are essential to a strong economy. Manufacturing offers good jobs and good careers. As the global leader in our industry, it's part of Sandvik Coromant's responsibility to encourage this kind of innovation in the next generation and to help people understand the value of manufacturing for them, both personally and for the contribution they can make for everyone who uses the products they design and produce,” said Jamie Price, president, Sandvik Coromant US.

“The innovations and creativity of the students who participate in the EASTEC Student Summit will help them directly and will demonstrate to other students the opportunities that are available in their own back yards in these high-tech industries."

The EASTEC Student Challenge includes the development of a team or individual manufacturing project with the oversight by a local manufacturing sponsor. The challenges are:

Student teams will develop a workcell and/or factory floor model demonstrating a process improvement, or “Green” opportunity for their sponsor manufacturer.

LEAN and Green: The 21st Century Advanced Manufacturing Workplace

Student teams will produce a final product representing the results of a reverse engineering process for a part made by their sponsor manufacturer. The final presentation must demonstrate an understanding of both the part and principles of the engineering design.

Understanding by Design: Engineering and Technology in Manufacturing

Students will research a product or products made by the sponsor manufacturer and create a marketing campaign that demonstrates an understanding of both the manufacturing process and the product itself.

Made in the Northeast

Regional high schools that have a specific science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum have been invited to attend. Based on a review of the proposed challenges, up to 350 students will be invited to participate. Student teams will consist of three to six students.

The challenge concludes with a visit to EASTEC where students will be able to talk with manufacturing professionals and see machinery in action. At this time, their projects will be reviewed and prizes awarded.

“The Manufacturing Challenge is a chance to stimulate technical interests in young people,” said Dolores Gauthier, interim manager of member units for SME. “It is an opportunity to eliminate the antiquated stereotype of manufacturing and STEM–related careers, and to bridge the gap between education and industry.”

EASTEC 2013 takes place May 14-16 at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. The event layout is organized in five exhibit categories to help attendees navigate the grounds: Design, Engineering, and Rapid Technologies; Tooling, Workholding and Machining Accessories; Automation, Quality and Process Improvement; Plant, Energy, and Environmental Efficiency; and Precision Manufacturing Equipment and Systems.

