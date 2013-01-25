Lightmap HDR Light Studio 4 Adds Lighting Definition Workflow Improvements to Autodesk® Showcase® Professional 2013

Lightmap announces the introduction of HDR Light Studio 4 support in Autodesk Showcase Professional 2013 (R1).

Lightmap announces the introduction of HDR Light Studio 4 support in Autodesk Showcase Professional 2013 (R1). Autodesk Showcase Professional users can now use HDR Light Studio 4 to create and edit HDRI maps, lighting their scenes with tailored reflections and enjoying maximum realism and creative control. The HDR Live connection enables instant updates in the Showcase Professional viewport, providing a virtual lighting studio. Design presentations and marketing imagery quickly and easily reach new levels of visual perfection.

Mark Segasby, Lightmap CEO says “We've worked closely with Autodesk to integrate HDR Light Studio and Autodesk Showcase Professional to give a great result. Lighting plays a key role in helping to communicate new designs, really making the materials and form come alive. Designers can now craft lighting set-ups with ease for each Showcase project, seeing the results in real-time on their models. Users have a wide range of lighting effects at their fingertips to ensure their designs look their best. It's a very powerful combination.

Autodesk Showcase Professional users can now accomplish these lighting tasks in real-time using HDR Light Studio 4:



Create perfect custom HDRI maps to light scenes quickly and easily

Use professional studio lighting with captures of real studio light sources for added realism

Load and control existing HDRI maps with local adjustments to exposure, color and saturation, even adding additional lights where needed

Adds to Existing Autodesk Compatibility

Autodesk Showcase Professional is the latest Autodesk product to incorporate HDR Light Studio 4 joining Autodesk Maya® and Autodesk 3ds Max®. In fact HDR Light Studio 4 brings real-time image based lighting to every 3D workflow with its powerful standalone capabilities supporting industry standard formats like COLLADA and .obj. Autodesk Design Suite owners will find the HDRI maps made with HDR Light Studio can benefit them in any of their tools that support image based lighting.

Pricing and Availability

Lightmap HDR Light Studio 4 is available immediately starting at £299 / $499 / €399 through the online Lightmap store or through any Lightmap Authorized Reseller.

About HDR Light Studio

HDR Light Studio has become the de facto standard for interactive creation and control of image based lighting for computer graphics. Launched in 2009, the software provides a fast and efficient way to light a 3D scene with photo-real results, while fitting into all major 3D rendering pipelines on the market. It is used worldwide by 3D artists lighting CGI shots of cars, jewelry and all other rendered models and in animated TV commercials and movie VFX. This innovative, patents pending, approach to lighting has allowed manufacturing, visualization and entertainment companies to bring their creations to life with photo-real perfection.

About Lightmap

Lightmap Limited is a leader in photo realistic lighting design tools for CGI and VFX professionals. Lightmap software enables artists and designers to create perfection and control reality when lighting their vision.

HDR Light Studio is a trademark of Lightmap Limited. Autodesk, Showcase, 3ds Max and Maya are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2013 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.