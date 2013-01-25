Petplan Selects Short List for 2013 Veterinary Excellence Awards

From More Than 2,200 Nominations Nationwide, America's No. 1 Pet Insurance Provider Selects 15 Finalists to Advance to the Next Round

Petplan pet insurance, America's No. 1-rated pet insurance provider, is delighted to announce its short list for the 2013 Veterinary Excellence Awards. More than 2,200 pet parents nationwide have submitted nominations since autumn of last year.

The finalists chosen best exemplify Petplan's core values of giving an exceptional level of care to pets, and providing outstanding customer service to “wow” pet parents.

Petplan's accomplished Veterinary Excellence Awards Judging Panel, comprised of prominent pet health professionals and veterinarians, is tasked with choosing one winner in each category. The Veterinarian of the Year, Veterinary Technician of the Year and Practice Manager of the Year will be notified in early February, and honored during the upcoming Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas.

The following finalists have been selected in each category:

Veterinarian of the Year



Dr. Steve Batch, Mesa Veterinary Hospital, Golden, CO

Dr. Andrew Carlton, Sahuaro Vista Veterinary Clinic, Tucson, AZ

Dr. Natalie Marks, Blum Animal Hospital, Chicago, IL

Dr. Jory Olsen, Greater Atlanta Veterinary Medical Group, Marietta, GA

Dr. Michael Rumore, Lake Seminole Animal Hospital, Seminole, FL

Veterinary Practice Manager of the Year



Catherine Burnett, Mercyvet, Mercer Island, WA

Suzanne Cross, Brighton-Eggert Animal Clinic, Tonawanda, NY

Michelle Duryea, Mercy Pet Hospital, Citrus Heights, CA

Haley Holcomb, Hill Country Animal Hospital, Austin, TX

Rebecca Schwobel, A.P.A.W. Veterinary Hospital, Lanham, MD

Veterinary Technician of the Year



Wanda Cline, Family Animal Medicine, Owasso, OK

Janyce Cooper, Pet Care Veterinary Hospital, Virginia Beach, VA

Kim Franck, Adamstown Veterinary Hospital, Denver, PA

Iris Langhans, Tri- County Animal Hospital, Port Saint Lucie, FL

Crissy Nelsen, Ralston Veterinary Clinic, Ralston, NE

Clients, colleagues, friends and family can cast votes in support of the selected finalists at GoPetplan.com/publicvote. Votes will be taken into consideration by the Judging Panel during finalist evaluation. One vote per day is permitted, and voting is open until midnight on February 3.

The three winners will each receive a $1,000 cash prize and a $1,000 donation to the animal charity of their choice. Additionally, they and one guest each will be flown compliments of Petplan to Las Vegas to accept their award at the Petplan Veterinary Excellence Awards dinner on February 17, which takes place during the 2013 Western Veterinary Conference.

To learn more about Petplan or the Veterinary Excellence Awards, visit GoPetplan.com.

ABOUT PETPLAN'S VETERINARY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Petplan's Veterinary Excellence Awards seek to honor veterinary professionals who provide pets with exceptional care and clients with exemplary customer service. Now in its second year (and the first time hosted in the U.S.), the Petplan Veterinary Excellence Awards give clients and colleagues the opportunity to say “thank you” for great work done on behalf of our four-legged families. The tradition of rewarding excellence in veterinary medicine is one that has been fostered by our sister company, Petplan UK, whose own Vet Awards are Britain's pre-eminent industry celebration.

ABOUT PETPLAN

Top-rated pet insurance provider, Petplan, is the only pet insurance company to have been included on Inc. Magazine's list of 500 fastest-growing, privately held companies in America. Petplan's fully customizable dog insurance and cat insurance policies provide coverage for all hereditary and congenital conditions for the life of the pet as standard, and meet the coverage requirements and budget for pets of all/any age. Petplan pet insurance policies are underwritten by AGCS Marine Insurance Company in the U.S. and by Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company in Canada. The Allianz Group is rated A+ by A.M. Best (2011). For information, about Petplan pet insurance, visit http://www.GoPetplan.com, read the Petplan “Vets for Pets” Blog, or call 1-866-467-3875.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362342.htm