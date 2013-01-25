Smart Luggage Comments on the Release of Self Weighing Luggage by Delsey

Alerts the user to an overweight case.

A new range of luggage from Delsey features an integrated over weight indicator to alert the user when the case weighs more than 50lbs (22kg). The Helium Superlite Spinners are one of the lightest and most durable suitcases on the market and make packing easy. The new range hopes to banish packing woes by showing if its contents weigh more than 22kg – a weight that most airlines disallow. This gives users a chance to make important packing decisions before they reach the airport and avoid costly fines imposed by airlines for overweight excessive baggage.

The luggage range is constructed from fibreglass allowing it to boost light weight features and long lasting strength – something that is difficult to obtain in a suitcase. It also features a 4 wheel connected spinning wheel bracket allowing the user to travel with ease as each wheel glides in various directions. Available in black and blue the suitcase also features reinforced corners, skid bars, weather tight seams and self repairing zips alongside a lifetime warranty.

Smart Luggage, the UK's leader in online luggage supply and stockists of premium luggage brand Delsey is astounded to see the suitcase's new features. A company representative commented, ‘Delsey has always brought innovative designs using the forefront of technology to the market and this case does not disappoint. The features are useful and pioneering aiding the user every step of the way.'

