Contract Management Leader Business Integrity Releases ContractExpress for SharePoint 4.3

Expanding on ContractExpress' patented, best in breed document assembly technology, ContractExpress for SharePoint 4.3 introduces a new approval engine, first-class support for document completeness, and enhanced support for outside party paper.

In ContractExpress for SharePoint 4.3, the new approval engine is optimized for the contracting process, supporting ad-hoc, sequential, and parallel approvals driven by document data.

“This is more than just an incremental release. We revamped the entire approval engine and added enhanced support for outside party paper to match the sophistication and complexity of modern enterprises,” added Andrew Wishart, Chief Technology Officer at Business Integrity.

ContractExpress for SharePoint 4.3 includes first-class support for document completeness. Completeness acts as a gateway that determines which contract requests provide sufficient information and are ready for approval - virtually eliminating incomplete requests and reducing risk. Version 4.3 also provides users with a new contract record view that consolidates item information such as approvals, attachments, and metadata on one screen.

This latest version of ContractExpress is scheduled for release on January 31st, 2013. Business Integrity will be previewing ContractExpress for SharePoint 4.3 at Legal Tech® New York Booth 324/326, January 29th-31st in The Hilton New York. The company will also be previewing our upcoming release of ContractExpress for Salesforce, which brings Business Integrity's best in breed document assembly and contract management solution to the Salesforce world.

More About Business Integrity

Business Integrity develops and markets the ContractExpress family of contract-management and document-assembly products — for intranet, for extranet, for SharePoint, and for the Cloud. Many leading corporations and law firms in the US, in the UK, and internationally use ContractExpress to produce standard contracts more quickly, more consistently, and at lower cost, enabling their lawyers to focus on high-value, non-standard agreements. The company was founded in 1999 and is privately held, with offices in New York, San Mateo, CA, and London, England. Business Integrity's customers include Microsoft, AXA, Cisco Systems, Christie's, Cadence Design Systems, Dignity Health, Life Technologies, Georgia Pacific, SolarCity, PetSmart, Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Latham & Watkins, Linklaters, Littler Mendelson, Wilson Sonsini, Perkins Coie, Poyner Spruill, Stikeman Elliot, and Borden Ladner Gervais. For more information, please visit http://www.business-integrity.com.

