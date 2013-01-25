Hidden Hearing Respond to Research that Reveals Nightclubs Effect on Hearing

Experts in private hearing healthcare, Hidden Hearing, have responded to research that reveals the effect nightclubs have on hearing.

New research from the Dublin Institute of Technology has found that the daily noise levels in nightclubs can range from 89dB to 110dB, making their average noise levels some of the highest within leisure activities.

The research also found that noise levels rose hourly, doubling the sound pressure level and increasing the risk of hearing loss.

A spokesperson from Hidden Hearing said:

“Nightclubs are notoriously noisy places and the research highlights this. It is important to look after your hearing if you're going to be working or enjoying a night out in a club. We advise anyone who's going to be around these noise levels to wear ear plugs and take regular breaks from the sound if you can.”

With more than 40 years' experience in treating hearing loss, Hidden Hearing is entrusted with the care of more than 100,000 people each year. The firm has 84 hearing centres across the UK, all catering for a range of needs and budgets. Specialising in hearing tests and hearing aids, the company also offer a variety of hearing aid accessories and in 2005, became the first dedicated hearing retailer to be recognised as an Investor in People.

