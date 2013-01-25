Chisano Marketing Group Named Marketing Agency For Hickory River Smokehouse, Inc.

Hickory River Smokehouse, a casual-style restaurant chain based in Tipp City, Ohio, has hired Chisano Marketing Group (CMG) to handling the branding and marketing for its expanding regional franchise.

Hickory River Smokehouse, a casual-style restaurant chain based in Tipp City, Ohio, has hired Chisano Marketing Group (CMG) to handle the branding and marketing for its expanding regional franchise. CMG will handle the marketing, advertising, public relations, internet marketing, social media marketing, and the website for Hickory River Smokehouse, which has six locations in Illinois (Decatur, Glendale Heights, Peoria, Urbana, and two in Springfield), and one location in Ohio (Tipp City). The franchise looks to continue expanding nationwide over the next few years. Chisano Marketing Group, a 30-year-old advertising agency based in Dayton, Ohio, also has a full-service office in Orlando, Florida. Support for the account will come from both the Dayton and Orlando offices.

Brad Bowman, president of Hickory River Smokehouse, and the person primarily responsible for bringing authentic Texas Barbecue to the Midwest, said, “We are excited about the next stage of our growth and expansion. Hickory Rivers' unique barbecue concept, rooted in recipes you'd expect to find in Central Texas, is at a point where we need a full-service communications partner who has the depth and experience to lead us into the future, both corporately and as individual franchise owners. Chisano Marketing Group will not only help us to ensure our brand consistency across all markets, but they will help us to get the word out through all the critical communication platforms – promotionally, online, socially, traditionally, and through public relations.”

Bowman said he started Hickory River Smokehouse to provide authentic Texas-style barbecue to the rest of the country, focusing on flavor, quality and “down home” Texas hospitality. True to its name, each Hickory River Smokehouse features an on-site smokehouse located at the back of the kitchen. Unlike other styles of barbecue concepts around the country, Hickory River applies a special blend of seasonings (known as dry-rub) to their high-quality meats and then slowly smokes them for hours and hours using hickory wood, resulting in one of the most tender, flavored meats in the barbecue restaurant business. Hickory River will look to Chisano Marketing to help get this great story out to the masses.

“This is an exciting partnership for Chisano,” said Joe Bouch, president of the firm. “You only need to eat the Hickory River Smokehouse food once to be convinced there is an incredible story that needs to be told. Combine this with our agency's depth of experience in franchise development and the quick/casual restaurant category, and it really is an ideal fit. We look forward to collaborating with the entire Hickory River Smokehouse team to promote these outstanding restaurants.”

For Chisano, the addition of Hickory River Smokehouse to its portfolio will complement a number of high profile clients that include AK Steel, Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), The American Pie Council, The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, Carsmetics, Procter & Gamble, Sheraton Delfina Santa Monica, and Chateau on the Lake Resort & Spa in Branson, Missouri.

Chisano Marketing Group is a full-service marketing agency that provides such services as website design, advertising, media planning and placement, internet marketing, graphic design, direct marketing, database development, printing, public relations, promotions, and literature and product fulfillment programs. The agency is a fully integrated communications company with a variety of clients in such fields as hospitality, real estate, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, and technology. In addition to its offices in Dayton and Orlando, CMG has an office in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.chisano.com or call (937) 847-3742.

