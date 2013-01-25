Save the Date for Big Sky's February 23rd Model Grand Opening at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Mark your calendar for this special Menifee event and be among the first guests to tour the three professionally decorated models by Brookfield Homes.

Homebuyers are encouraged to Save The Date for Saturday, February 23rd, when Brookfield Homes' Big Sky neighborhood celebrates its highly anticipated Model Grand Opening in Audie Murphy Ranch starting at 10 a.m. Mark your calendar for this special Menifee event and be among the first guests to tour the three professionally decorated model homes that offer the largest one- and two-story, single-family detached foorplans within this naturally majestic master-planned community. For more updates, visit http://www.BigSkyBrookfield.com today to place your name on the growing interest list.

“The February 23rd Model Grand Opening of Big Sky will be a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers to explore the collection's gorgeous new model homes, while enjoying a variety of family fun activities and refreshments throughout the day,” said Rocky Tracy, Vice President of Sales for Brookfield Homes. “Bring your family and friends to this exciting event and find the home of a lifetime at Big Sky, where generous lots for outdoor living are paired with luxury home designs and a variety of room options to accommodate the lifestyles of today's family-oriented homebuyers.”

Offering a desirable, elevated location within the Audie Murphy Ranch community, Big Sky's floorplans will range from approximately 2,790 to 3,800 square feet, with three to six bedrooms and three- and four-car oversized garages to give buyers the extra space they need for vehicles, sports equipment and tools. Prices are anticipated to start from the low $300,000s.

One of Big Sky's most innovative features will include an optional first-floor living suite with a preference to add a kitchenette. The living suite will be located within the house yet separated from the main living areas with a private side entrance, offering family members the privacy of their own living area, while still staying connected to the household. Additional highlights at Big Sky will range from sizeable dining rooms to large spaces that can be utilized for crafting and other activities. Brookfield Homes appreciates that families require practical amenities and has designed Big Sky with super laundry rooms, large closets and plenty of storage space for toys and holiday decorations. Big Sky's Audie Murphy Ranch location will place residents within close proximity to local conveniences, including the Menifee Countryside Market and the Menifee Town Center.

Audie Murphy Ranch is a new master-planned community set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty. Surrounded by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Under development by Brookfield Residential, the master plan community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is within the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities. Three planned public parks including an 11-acre, future sports park will provide an abundant of recreational opportunities, including a baseball and soccer field, basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds and picnic areas with lighting. There's even a future skateboard park and proposed dog park for the family pet. The private recreational center will be the centerpiece of community fun. Once completed, residents will enjoy a swimming pool, spa, children's pool, barbecues, picnic areas, playgrounds and a 3,500 square foot recreation building for special events. Students of all ages have access to a great education under the Menifee Union School District and Perris Union High School District, as well as charter school opportunities. The community's location near the I-15 and I-215 freeways offers convenient access to business and leisure from San Diego to San Bernardino. For more details, please visit http://www.AudieMurphyRanch.com.

Brookfield Homes Los Angeles, a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Homes Los Angeles team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service.

A leading North American land developer and homebuilder, Brookfield Residential operates in 10 markets with two operating divisions. Brookfield Communities entitles and develops land for the communities we develop, and also sells lots to third-party builders. Brookfield Homes designs, builds and markets our single and multi-family residences.

