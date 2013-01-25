H4 PV Connector from Amphenol is TUV-Certified to 1500 V

Highest voltage rating for both UL and IEC - Ideal for worldwide use.

Amphenol Industrial Global Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has announced that its photovoltaic (PV) H4 connector is TUV-certified to 1500 V and meets the requirements of IEC EN 50521, Certificate #: R-72123201. This new rating approval combined with the existing 1000 V by UL further establishes Amphenol's H4 series of PV connectors as the technology leader for PV systems worldwide.

PV module manufacturers can now offer its global customers a single field-installable connector that meets the highest voltage rating of both UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission). EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) firms around the world can now use the H4 for cable assemblies and interconnections to meet the highest voltage standards available.

Used in large scale utility and commercial PV installations, the H4 not only adheres to UL requirements in the US up to 1000 V, but meets IEC requirements for use up to 1500 V in markets where IEC is recognized including the European Union, parts of Asia, India and the Middle East.

Amphenol's H4 connectors feature RADSOK technology, offering the highest current ratings and lowest contact resistance resulting in lower power losses and

improved reliability. They are compatible with industry-standard connectors.

The upgraded connectors meet NEC 2011 requirements without the need for extra locking collars or locking sleeves. They are RoHS-compliant and use a simple unlocking tool for easy mating and unmating in the field. The H4 is available in four different gauges including 14 AWG rated at 32 A, 12 AWG rated at 40 A, 10 AWG rated at 44 A and 8 AWG rated at 65 A.

