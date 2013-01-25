New Boogie Board LCD eWriters Draw Big Crowds at CES

Improv Electronics Announces Wireless Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter and Pocket-size Boogie Board Jot 4.5 LCD eWriter Available in Stores for 2013 Holidays

Improv Electronics announced today that its second appearance at the renowned International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month was an enormous success. Prototypes for two new Boogie Board LCD eWriter models, the Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter and Boogie Board Jot 4.5 LCD eWriter, drew large crowds throughout the four day event.

Both new Boogie Board eWriter models will be available in stores for the 2013 Holidays season.

In addition to the two new models, the Boogie Board booth featured the company's existing line of Boogie Board LCD eWriters, the tree-friendly, electronic alternatives to paper and pens that utilize revolutionary Reflex® No Power LCDs as their writing surface. Reflex LCDs are manufactured by Kent Displays. The booth also included several examples of OEM applications for Reflex eWriter LCDs and a large format 37” Boogie Board LCD eWriter proof of concept.

“Boogie Board LCD eWriters created quite a buzz at CES, and it was extremely exciting to hear such positive feedback from retailers, media members and industry analysts as they experienced the newest paperless writing innovations we developed at Improv Electronics,” said Kent Displays/Improv Electronics CEO Dr. Albert Green. “It's obvious the wireless capabilities of the Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter and portability of the Boogie Board Jot 4.5 LCD eWriter are going to take the paperless revolution to an entirely new level in 2013.”

Media feedback about the Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter and Boogie Board Jot 4.5 LCD eWriter appeared on various media platforms shortly before and during CES:



The new Boogie Board LCD eWriter models “looked and felt solid and comfortable to use, [were] easy to look at and text, words and drawings appeared clear.” (Engadget)

“Writing on a Boogie Board feels amazingly like ordinary pen and paper and is totally foolproof to operate.” (NBCNews)

“No stylus I've ever used on an iPad has provided this sort of feel. A good companion to your Mac or iDevice.” (TUAW)

“You can actually use the Boogie Board Sync to take down notes or write your latest epic novel.” (CNET Asia)

“Fancy saving your note and uploading it to Evernote to refer back to later? You can do that [with the Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter].” (Slashgear)

“If you love taking down notes, then the Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter will surely not disappoint.” (Coolest Gadgets)

“I was … smitten by the Boogie Board Jot 4.5 LCD eWriter, an inexpensive new model small enough to hold in the palm of your hand.” (Liliputing)

For those unable to attend CES, you can see Boogie Board LCD eWriters at several other trade shows around the world in the next few months including the New York International Gift Fair in New York City (booth 5417), Paperworld in Frankfurt, Germany (hall 5.1, stand D80), the International Toy Fair in Nuremburg (booth B92) the Canadian Toy and Hobby Fair (booth 171) and the New York Toy Fair (booth 4317).

For more information about Boogie Board LCD eWriters at CES, download the Boogie Board eWriter CES Press Kit.

About Improv Electronics

Improv Electronics was formed in 2010 as the consumer products subsidiary of Kent Displays. Founded in 1993, Kent Displays, Inc. is a world leader in the research, development and manufacture of Reflex® No Power LCDs for unique, sustainable applications including electronic skins, eWriters, smartcards and eReaders.

