A Ground Breaking New App Tracks the Aftermath of Israel's Elections

Israel Today, the first comprehensive Israel News gathering app, highlights post-election coverage.

Israel Today, Hand-Picked News and Analysis (v2.5), notes early signs of contentiousness in the political arena despite the close of the election.

Partisan sparks flew at the conclusion of Israel's election on Tuesday, where the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was elected for the third term. Now that the elections are over, the question arises: what do Israeli's really want.

In addition to numerous news outlets on post election coverage, Israel Today also tracks over two dozen on the ground sources who point out the obvious, and the not so obvious facts for non-Israelis. For instance, most may be unaware that the Israeli Elections are a National Holiday in Israel, celebrating the freedom and the ability of all potential voters (Israeli and Arabic citizens) to participate in the voting process. Additionally, Google's doodle joins the democratic festivity of Israel Election day.

What makes Israel Today different from other news gathering apps is that it not only pools news from journals and outlets that are local to Israel, but it also features international headlines about Israel's current events, providing the reader with an unbiased selection of differing headlines so the reader can be more informed about the variety of opinions on same-day events.

Israel Today pools together news stories, opinions, and real-time updates from a variety of sources that exist, including Jerusalem Post, Jewish Daily Forward, Haaretz, Arutz Sheva, BBC, The Daily Star, Your Middle East, among many others to choose from.

Israel Today includes the following sections

Israeli News

Israeli News (in Hebrew)

Middle East Voices

World Voices

Official Voices

On The Ground

Articles

Videos

Israel Today is an iOS app (requires iOS 4.3 or greater), and is compatible with iPhone (3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5), iPod touch, iPad (retina and non-retina). It is available for $1.99 on the App Store.

