New Xulon Title Shares God's Ability to Restore What the Devil Stole

Nielsen is transparent in the delivery of her powerful testimony to God's love

Some people think their life is too messy for God to fix. Shay Nielsen points out in her new book, My Mess Became My Message ($15.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-507-5; $25.99, hardcover, 978-1-62419-508-2; $7.99, eBook, 978-1-62419-509-9), that God can take whatever seems to be the worst parts of a person and turn it completely around and restore everything the Devil stole. There is no depth of mess that God can't and won't deliver His followers from. The author shares stories from her own life with her readers to show that God is the one and only way to true happiness.

“I hope readers gain insight on the trickery of the enemy and realize that the only power the Devil has over us is the power we give him,” states the author. “In Christ, nothing is equipped to defeat us and every insecurity we may feel is an attack of the devourer. The importance of knowing [whom] we [belong to] is key to finding our purpose and destiny in this life.

Shay Nielsen is a wife, mother, daughter, visionary and most importantly a woman of God with great integrity. She knows what a true blessing it is to be a child of God because she spent a long time at opposition with Him. After reading several other Christian testimonials that held back from true transparency, Nielsen felt the pull to do what others had said they would. The only difference is Nielsen actually lets all the walls down with her readers and shares her darkest moments and how she was able to release the guilt and shame when she found God.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order My Mess Became My Message through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10322950.htm