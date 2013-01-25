A Short Sale Seminar Was Held In North Branch, MN On Thursday Morning By Edina Realty's Kris Lindahl

Lindahl covered the short sale process in a walk-through presentation using his many years of experience.

Experienced Edina Realty agent Kris Lindahl held a short sale seminar in North Branch, MN on Thursday morning that was very well attended. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent. The seminar featured a step-by-step walk-through of the short selling process with Lindahl using his experience to condense and simplify the process.

"Taking into account how many steps there are in this process the public deserves to have a better, more simple blueprint at their fingertips,"Lindahl said at the seminar. The agent covered potential hurdles and slip-ups that commonly plague homeowners and how to get over them. After the presentation Lindahl took questions, both general and personalized, from the audience.

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362176.htm