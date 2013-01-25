Pay It Forward Launches New Line of Athletic Performance T-shirts to Raise Money for Autism, Human Trafficking, Environmental Conservation, and Better Health for Africa

PIF Apparel launches their new line exclusively through the popular online site Roozt to target millennials. PIF commits to donating 25% of every item sold to charity, and Roozt commits to providing a meal for every new member.

Pay It Forward (PIF) Apparel has recently launched a new line of athletic performance tees that it is currently offering at a discount for a limited time. The performance line, which is being sold exclusively through the popular online retailer Roozt, is currently selling at a 25% discount through the rest of the weekend. Not only are the shirts being offered at a great price, PIF Apparel has also committed to donating 25% of every sale to four of its non-profit partners to help raise money and awareness for autism, human trafficking, environmental conservation, and a non-profit that supports better health for Africa.

PIF Apparel has added the line of performance t-shirts to the brand increase its reach when appealing to millennials. The company's goal is to use their line to appeal to customers ranging from 15-35. Once interested in the shirts the company seeks to educate their customers on how they can impact positive world change for the many causes that it represents.

“Our real goal goes much deeper than just selling apparel. PIF exists to teach the next generation of donors about the best charities in the world so that they can make a real and sustainable impact for the things that they are passionate about.” States PIF founder Matthew Moses.

The company is only offering the new line of performance wear through Roozt for the time being. The two websites partnered back in September because of their complementing missions, and desire to impact positive change. Roozt is an online platform (think virtual mall) filled with stores owned by socially conscious brands. In additional to being the online site for socially responsible brands, Roozt also uses their platform to help feed America's hungry by donating a meal for every new member that signs up on their website (which is free).

The athletic shirts are made of high-quality moisture wicking performance material and feature a raglan sleeve for ultimate comfort even during the toughest workouts.” According to a PIF spokesperson. Currently there are three colors being offered in each his and hers styles. All the shirts feature PIF's “Pay It Forward” message on the front, and the company's logo and slogan “Athletic Apparel for World Change” on the back.

To be the first to see the new line offered by PIF Apparel you can visit the company's online store at Roozt. Pay It Forward's tees and the athletic apparel retail from $23-$39.99 but are currently on sale for customers that act quickly to take advantage of the promotion on through Roozt.

