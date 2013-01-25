The BBC Blew Up My Website Announces Ben Hulme From Scaleogy Ltd

After featuring on BBC 1's South East Today, with his controversial website, YoungAndMinted.com, West Sussex based Entrepeneur Ben Hulme says that the response was so incredible his website exploded because of the sheer volume of traffic!

Ben Hulme is the founder of Scaleogy Ltd an umbrella company in the luxury and lifestyle sector. He was 'over the moon' yesterday when he appeared on BBC 1 in the South East Today show talking about his new, slightly controversial website YoungAndMinted.com.

"I was very excited to be invited to the BBC studios to talk about my new website aimed at inspiring ambitious young people. It was an incredible experience to be working with the BBC and the response I got after the show was nothing short of overwhelming" says Ben Hulme.

Ben's website YoungAndMinted.com is all about luxury and success, where people can post or tag photos of themselves enjoying the fruits of their hard work. The site thrives on inspiring other people and their moto is, 'share your success to inspire others'.

This is something that Ben Hulme is passionate about but he didn't expect the reaction he got during his appearance on BBC1's South East Today show:

"My website exploded. I got such an incredible spike in traffic from the BBC that my website server just couldn't handle it and the website went down. It was a real shame because I know that a lot of people tried to get to the site but that shows how many people wanted to find out more about my website, YoungAndMinted.com" says Ben.

"I am really happy with what happened on the feature, I realise that the site won't be for everyone but the fact that I got so much traffic shows that it was a real hit and I would like to thank the BBC for allowing me to put my point across about inspiring people in this tough economy. Luckily my website is back up now and it's back to business as usual" Says Ben.

Ben's website has been called controversial and 'showing off' but in an age of economic collapse and austerity, he says that it should not be seen like this, more of a way to celebrate success to inspire others.

You can visit Ben Hulme's website at http://www.YoungAndMinted.com



