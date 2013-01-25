Nectir Announces Plans to Open Location in Delaware

Nectir is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Dover, Delaware. The scheduled opening date will be in Spring 2013.

Nectir Inc., an emerging national network of staffing firms, announces that it will be opening a franchise location in Dover, Delaware. Nectir Delaware will provide contingent staffing, contract-to-hire services, direct-hire services and rapid deployment staffing for local and regional companies. The branch is expected to be opening in Spring 2013.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the Nectir brand into Delaware. The state is a great place to conduct business,” says Abid Abedi, CEO and Founder of Nectir. “We look forward to helping Delaware's employers recruit top talent and manage their personnel costs.”

The latest statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Delaware's unemployment rate is at 6.9 percent, nearly a full percentage point lower than the national average at 7.8 percent. Since hitting its low during the economic recession in December 2009, the state has added nearly 12,000 jobs.

Employment growth is expected to continue throughout 2013 because of Delaware's diverse range of industries including banking, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, manufacturing and agriculture. An increase in jobs makes Nectir Dover's opening a convenience for employers.

The demand for staffing services is also expected to increase throughout the year. Staffing Industry Analysts reports that U.S. staffing revenue is projected to hit $135 billion this year, exceeding revenue levels before the recession. Industry growth is attributed to an increase of staffing demand during the economic recovery. Employers heavily rely on staffing firms during periods of growth because they offer flexible staffing solutions and help reduce recruiting and personnel costs.

“We are very confident that Nectir Delaware will be successful in servicing local clients,” adds Abedi. “We look forward to an exciting 2013 in launching this business endeavor.”

For more information about Nectir Delaware's staffing services or open positions, please call 972-528-8262, email Sknaak(at)nectir(dot)com or visit http://www.nectir.com.

About Nectir, Inc.

Nectir, a Managed Staffing company, was founded in 2010 in response to the changing dynamics of the staffing industry. The company provides back-office services, infrastructure, robust recruiting, payroll funding and marketing support through a franchise model that allows its franchise partners to focus exclusively on client-facing activities. Nectir staffing franchises are independently owned and operated and provide contingent staffing, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire services to companies in their respective local and regional areas. For more information, visit http://www.staffing-business.com or call 972-528-8262.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362052.htm