OrderDynamics Clients Enjoy 55% More Sales in 2012 Holiday Season While Far Exceeding Industry Average

Amidst slow growth in holiday retail sales in 2012, OrderDynamics clients experienced strong sales and growth to outpace industry trends, while eCommerce sales in Canada saw significant growth, suggesting strong momentum and greater consumer confidence in online shopping.

The 2012 holiday season indicated very different purchasing behaviours than seen in previous years, with sales spiking on Cyber Monday at $1.98 billion, but tapering off thereafter, according to Adobe's Digital Index. Despite 10 days throughout November and December that surpassed $1 billion in sales, MasterCard Spending Pulse reported that total US holiday retail sales showed a meager 0.7% growth over 2011.

In spite of lower than expected holiday sales and the fear of economic uneasiness that came with tragedies such as the Newtown Shooting and Hurricane Sandy, and the 17% of shoppers who said the Fiscal Cliff bill affected their purchase behaviour in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, OrderDynamics clients once again generated significantly higher sales and growth rates than industry averages. In November and December 2012, the OrderDynamics platform processed 47% more orders and generated 55% more revenue over the same time in 2011, compared to comScore's report of a 15% increase in total online sales year over year for the holiday season.

Sixty-one percent of OrderDynamics orders came from clients launched on their eCommerce platform prior to 2012, generating 27% more orders and revenue compared to last year. The remaining 39% of orders were generated by the new eCommerce sites launched in 2012, encompassing 38.8% of total holiday revenue for OrderDynamics clients in 2012.

The company credits the scalability of its cloud-based platform as a key factor in their clients' impressive holiday growth, absorbing extreme traffic surges and order spikes throughout demanding retail seasons. In addition, OrderDynamics' dedicated Account Managers stay abreast with industry and consumer trends, and actively work with clients to identify areas where they can leverage the broad OrderDynamics toolset to optimize eCommerce strategies and execution. This season, incentivized shopping tools and shopping cart recovery features within the OrderDynamics platform and its OD H.I.V.E™ Ecosystem - a network with more than 100 pre-built integrations of third party tools - allowed retailers to re-capture the sales and increase average order sizes.

"The OrderDynamics eCommerce platform and integrated Order Management System are cloud-based solutions which help our clients get to market faster while also taking advantage of the new features and functionality we're continuously adding," said Michael Benadiba, CEO at OrderDynamics. "As a result, our clients can focus on innovation and creating best of breed online shopping experiences to maximize sales during peak seasons."

Additional Canada and Boxing Day Trends

For Canadian retailers, the holiday season showed promising results, and stronger eCommerce growth than in the US. MasterCard's Spending Pulse reported Canadian eCommerce spending was up 26% in December, far overshadowing the 12.6% increase seen in US online sales. Contributing to 6.6% of total retail sales for December, Canadian online shoppers showed significant growth in confidence in shopping on eCommerce websites. Total Canadian retail sales showed a 1.6% increase over December 2011. “Ecommerce in Canada is growing at a rapid rate and its pace is expected to continue over the next few years,” continued Mr. Benadiba. “Canadians are known to be extremely savvy web users, and Canadian retailers are responding to consumers by delivering sophisticated online shopping experiences and outstanding promotions. It's a very exciting time for Canada's retail industry,” Mr. Benadiba concluded.

